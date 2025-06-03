Harris Health Hospitals Earn Magnet® Redesignation for Nursing Excellence

HOUSTON (June 2, 2025) — Harris Health is doubling its success—again. In 2021, both of its hospitals—Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) and Ben Taub—earned the prestigious Magnet® designation for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC). This year, both hospitals achieved Magnet® redesignation, one of the highest honors in the nursing profession—an accolade earned by fewer than 10% of hospitals nationwide.

Ben Taub Hospital went a step further, earning the rare Magnet with Distinction®, an elite award given to only 30 hospitals nationwide. An impressive accomplishment considering there are 6,093 hospitals in the U.S., according to the American Hospital Association.

In addition, both LBJ and Ben Taub hospitals received a combined 21 official commendations (known as exemplars) from ANCC for exceeding national benchmarks in areas ranging from clinical quality to patient experience.

“Our Magnet® redesignation journeys are more than just acknowledgements of clinical excellence—they reflect of our deeply rooted culture where compassion, professionalism and leadership converge every day at Harris Health,” says Jackie Brock, DNP, executive vice president and chief nursing executive, Harris Health. “Our nurses are empowered by strong shared governance, leadership and a commitment to professional growth at every level. Magnet® is a powerful affirmation of our team’s dedication to our patients and our community.”

Ben Taub Hospital received its redesignation on May 20, while LBJ Hospital was honored on April 23. Both milestones were celebrated by staff at hospital-wide announcement parties.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our teams,” says Glorimar Medina, MD, executive vice president and CEO, Hospital Campuses, Harris Health. “Their leadership, dedication and heart are what distinguish our hospitals.”

At LBJ Hospital, one of the commendations recognized the Food Farmacy program—an innovative initiative supporting patients with chronic disease (uncontrolled diabetes) and food insecurity. Participants receive prescriptions they can fill at the hospital’s mini-food pantry for fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins at no cost. Patients are paired with a dietitian and community health worker for nutrition education and support.

“This recognition not only symbolizes world-class patient care and professional nursing practice—it celebrates LBJ Hospital’s unwavering commitment to health equity, innovation and team-based care,” says Tekhesia Phillips, MSN, chief nursing officer, LBJ Hospital. “This redesignation belongs to every nurse who stayed late, who spoke up in shared governance, who led a quality improvement initiative, or who wholeheartedly delivered compassionate care to our patients.”

At Ben Taub Hospital, a culture of purpose, teamwork and mission-driven service defines the nursing environment, says Derek Curtis, DNP, chief nursing officer, Ben Taub Hospital.

“From bedside nurses to executive leaders, our focus remains the same—putting patients first and continually raising the standard for care,” he adds. “Our nurses are the heart and soul of exceptional patient care, and their commitment to excellence inspires all of us.”

As Harris Health continues construction of its new Level I trauma-capable hospital on the LBJ Hospital campus, the foundation for nursing excellence is firmly in place.

“We’re ready to serve more patients, grow our talent, expand our services and elevate the bar on what it means to be a public safety-net healthcare system,” Brock adds. “With Magnet® standards already woven into our DNA, our hospitals are poised to lead the region into the next era of compassionate, data-driven, equitable care.”

Images: (Courtesy of Harris Health)

Ben Taub Hospital-Magnet with Distinction® logo

LBJ Hospital-Magnet Recognition® logo