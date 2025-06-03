67th Texas Game Warden, Texas State Park Police Class Completes Training, Begins Service Across Texas

AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) graduated the 67th Texas Game Warden and Texas State Parks Police cadet class May 30 at Bannockburn Baptist Church in Austin.

The 28 game wardens and five state park police officers completed eight months of intensive training and will soon begin their assignments at duty stations across the state. Their jobs are unique in the world of law enforcement as their responsibilities extend beyond the pavement.

“Becoming a Texas Game Warden is more than earning a badge–it’s joining a legacy of public service and natural resource protection that has been an integral part of Texas law enforcement since 1895,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. “These new officers are ready to uphold that legacy and meet the evolving needs of the communities and wild places they’ll serve.”

As commissioned peace officers, both game wardens and state park police are responsible for enforcing all Texas criminal laws and must enforce the Penal Code, Transportation Code and Health and Safety Codes much like their law enforcement colleagues in neighboring communities. In addition, they respond to all types of emergency situations, assist other law enforcement agencies and work to educate the public about conservation issues.

Texas Game Wardens are the primary enforcement officers focusing on hunting, fishing and water safety regulations and play a critical role in conserving the state’s natural resources.

“This ceremony is a reflection of the commitment and perseverance these cadets have shown through months of rigorous training,” said Major Jason Bussey, Game Warden Training Center. “They’ve earned the title of Texas Game Warden or State Park Police Officer, and we couldn’t be prouder. We’re equally thankful for their families, whose encouragement has made this day possible–and whose support will continue to be essential in the years ahead.”

Texas State Park Police Officers provide law enforcement services within state parks and support public safety efforts in the surrounding communities.

“Our new officers are joining a proud tradition of service within the Texas State Parks system,” said Chief Wes Masur, TPWD State Park Police Chief. “They will play a key role in protecting our parks and serving the millions of visitors who enjoy them each year. I have no doubt they will carry out that mission with professionalism and pride.”

All graduating cadets successfully completed the requirements for the state-mandated basic peace officer course certification, including criminal and constitutional law, firearms, self-defense, use of force, boat operations, swiftwater awareness course, arrest, search and seizure, ethics, first aid and much more.

The new officers completed their training at the Texas Game Warden Training Center in Hamilton and will join the ranks of more than 500 commissioned game wardens and 150 park police officers already serving across the state and will help enforce TPWD regulations and carry the department’s high standard to every corner of the state.

These are the new game wardens and park police, and the counties or parks in which they will be stationed:

67th Cadet Class

Texas Game Wardens

Lilly Baird – Starr County

Raegan Carson – Dallas County

Donald Cosgrove – Jackson County

Joshua De La Cerda – Hudspeth County

Collin Dew – Hardin County

Kalyn Dryman – Brewster and Presidio Counties

Jacob Fleshman – Pecos County

Hector Garcia – Zapata County

Stephanie Gfroerer – Fort Bend County

Joseph Guy – Liberty County

Logan Hammonds – Jefferson County

Brock Hargens – Webb County

Jackson Harris – Terrell County

James Hemphill – Dallas County

Cody Hicks – Brewster and Presidio Counties

Angel Iduarte – Webb County

Darian Kelley – Bailey and Lamb Counties

Andrew Kincaid – Harris County

Macee Krpec – Dimmit County

Allison McGehee – Val Verde County

Wesley Mitchell – Dallas County

Garrett Nutt – Pecos County

Jeremy Reece – Hays County

Jayden Rollins – Castro, Deaf Smith and Parmer Counties

Riley Sheridan – El Paso County

Garrett Stapleton – El Paso County

Mikayla Whitus – Cochran and Hockley Counties

Hunter Witcher – Travis County

Texas State Park Police

Morgan Harbison – Sheldon Lake State Park

Randi Miller – Cedar Hill State Park

Jesse Ogden – Big Bend Ranch State Park

Kyle Vyers – Cedar Hill State Park

Courtney Wright – Brazos Bend State Park