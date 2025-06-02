Texas Legislature Unites to Pass Bettencourt’s “Transformative” Special Ed. Reform Bill

SB 568 Delivers Landmark Funding Overhaul for Texas Students with Disabilities

AUSTIN, TX — In an overwhelming show of bipartisan support from both chambers, the Texas Legislature has unanimously passed Senate Bill 568 (SB 568), authored by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R – Houston), to fundamentally restructure how special education is funded across Texas public schools. The legislation, which passed the Senate 30-0 and House 141-0, now advances to the Governor’s desk for signature.

“This is a monumental step forward for the nearly 775,000 students receiving special education services in Texas,” said Senator Bettencourt. “SB 568 helps ensure equitable, targeted support for students with disabilities statewide.”

SB 568 is the product of key recommendations from the Texas Commission on Special Education Funding from the 87th Legislature. The bill replaces a decades-old placement-based model with a new service intensity-based funding system to align resources with student needs.

Key reforms of SB 568:

A bi-tiered model for special education funding, tailored to levels of service required and dedicated tier for residential placements

Establishes 4 service group funding levels for accurate, equitable distribution of funds

One-time $125 million investment to support teacher and staffing pipeline needs

$1,000 FIIE evaluator stipend

Doubles CCMA outcomes bonuses for SPED kids

Transportation allotment for special education students



“Families of children with disabilities shouldn’t have to fight for basic support. This bill gives them more than a voice, it gives every child a pathway to succeed with early detection mechanisms, with hopes to make a difference in our communities just like it did for Senator Hagenbuch and his dyslexia journey in education,” Senator Bettencourt added.

The bill also modernizes and renames the Supplemental Special Education Services (SSES) program into Parent-Directed Services and continues this grant program.

“SB 568 is a monumental reform to how we fund special education in Texas public schools, The bill implements an intensity of service model driving more funding that reflects the actual cost of educating a special education student. I appreciate Senator Bettencourt’s leadership on this issue and I am honored to lead this effort in the Texas House.” Rep. Brad Buckley, House Sponsor of this legislation.

“This is about dignity, equity, and opportunity and I am grateful to my Senate and House colleagues for their unanimous support to getting this transformative bill across the finish line,” Bettencourt concluded.