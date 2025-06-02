Texas A&M University-Victoria Presidential Advisory Search Committee Named

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 12-member committee has been created to conduct a national search for the first president of Texas A&M University-Victoria.

“This is an exciting opportunity for an ambitious leader,” said Chancellor John Sharp of The Texas A&M University System. “Hiring a dynamic leader to take the reins now and grow this campus into one of the premier universities in Texas is critical. And for me, personally, it is gratifying to see a university in the county in which I grew up join the Texas A&M System.”

The search advisory committee is charged with delivering a minimum of three candidates to the chancellor and regents for consideration. Regent Randy Brooks will serve as chairman of the committee and Regent Kelley Sullivan Georgiades will serve as a member.

Committee members from the university are:

Shuford, Beverly C, Chief Financial Officer

Torres, Oscar A, Director of Recruitment

Emerson, Lauren, Staff President

Pittendrigh, Nadya, Faculty President

Humberto Hernandez, Faculty Senate past president, Professor of Biology

Rachel Martinez, Dean of the College of Education & Health Professions

Massomeh Hajilee, Professor of Economics

Helenavi Sumilong, Student Body President

Committee members from the community are:

Ashlie Thomas, of C.L. Thomas and Board Member at the Texas Higher Education Coordination Board

Thomas Lane Keller, Lane CPA

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 2361 into law May 27, transferring the University of Houston-Victoria to The Texas A&M University System. Texas A&M-Victoria will be the 12th university in The Texas A&M University System.

The transfer, championed by Senator Lois Kolkhorst and Representative A.J. Louderback, follows overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers of the Texas Legislature and years of community interest in bringing the Victoria campus under A&M’s leadership. The transition is expected to be completed by September 1.

This move aims to enhance educational opportunities and economic growth in Victoria and the surrounding region. The university is expected to expand academic offerings to included degrees in engineering and agribusiness — aligning well with the region’s workforce needs in agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

Founded in 1973, University of Houston-Victoria served South Texas as the University of Houston Victoria Center, an off-campus center of the University of Houston, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in liberal arts, business, education, health professions and natural and applied sciences. And in 1983, then-Sen. John Sharp authored the original piece of legislation that made the university a freestanding university in the University of Houston System.

University of Houston-Victoria President Bob Glenn announced his retirement in August, concluding a tenure that began August 1, 2018. President Glenn oversaw significant campus expansions, including the opening of several new buildings and the development of new academic programs. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the university and the Victoria community.

WittKieffer has been hired to assist with the executive search.