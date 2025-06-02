Governor Abbott Appoints Prairie View A&M Student as Texas A&M System Student Regent

BRYAN, COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jaquavous Doucette of Fort Worth, a student at Prairie View A&M University, as the next student regent for The Texas A&M University System. His one-year term is effective June 1, 2025, and will expire May 31, 2026.

Doucette is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications at Prairie View A&M University and is originally from Orlando, Florida. A dedicated student leader and communicator, he brings a strong passion for student advocacy and public service to his new role.

“We welcome Mr. Doucette with enthusiasm,” said Robert L. Albritton, Chairman of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “He will bring an important perspective to our board, and we look forward to his insight and leadership.”

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp also applauded the governor’s selection. “I thank Governor Abbott for appointing such a promising student leader,” Chancellor Sharp said. “Jaquavous will be a strong voice for students across our 11 universities and eight state agencies. I’m eager to work with him as we continue to move the A&M System forward.”

The student regent position was created in 2005 by the Texas Legislature to give students a formal role in the governance of Texas public university systems.

Governor Abbott announced Doucette’s appointment alongside student regents from other Texas university systems and a student representative to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

