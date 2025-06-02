Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Prison Sentence for Former Texas State Trooper Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse

KINGVILLE – Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a prison sentence of 14 years for Andrew Smith, a former Texas State Trooper, for Indecency with a Child.

In January 2021, the 14-year-old victim reported that Smith had committed multiple acts of Indecency with a Child by Contact. During the abuse, Smith was employed as a State Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Smith resigned from his position as a Trooper after the victim reported the abuse. On May 1, 2025, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of Indecency with a Child and agreed to allow the judge to assess his punishment. The victim, now 18 years old, bravely described to the Court the numerous acts of child abuse committed by Andrew Smith when she was under the age of 14.

“The sexual abuse of a child is one of the most tragic and disgusting crimes, and those responsible for such heinous acts will be punished to the full extent of the law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Thank you to all our law enforcement partners who worked to ensure that justice was secured.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Erika Hime and Elizabeth Mireles with the Office of the Attorney General, at the invitation of the Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert.