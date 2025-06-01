Hurricane Season Starts Now—Be Prepared, Harris County!

HCPH urges community members to prepare, June 1-November 30

HOUSTON – With the start of the 2025 hurricane season, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is encouraging all community members to take proactive steps to prepare for severe weather and potential public health impacts. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, and early planning is crucial for ensuring safety, well-being, and a smooth recovery.

HCPH emphasizes the importance of creating a personal emergency plan, especially for households with older adults, young children, individuals with disabilities, and those with chronic medical conditions. All community members are urged to:

Build an emergency kit with essential supplies, including medications, water, non-perishable food, first aid items, and important documents.

Know your evacuation zone and review local shelter options in advance.

Make a family communication plan in case of displacement or separation.

Stay informed by following trusted local sources like the National Weather Service.

Hurricanes and tropical storms can lead to power outages, flooding, and disruption of critical health services. These risks can worsen underlying health conditions, delay care, and increase exposure to harmful environments. Preparation not only helps protect individual households , but it also strengthens community resilience.

For more hurricane preparedness tips and resources, visit the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s emergency preparedness website. Also, Ready.gov offers tools and resources for community members seeking relevant personal and family assistance.

Additionally, HCPH’s Public Health Preparedness & Response Division offers health-related emergency preparedness resources and information, including the “Disasters and Your Health” booklet in 10 languages. Community members can contact the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) to register for evacuation assistance by calling 211 or (877) 541-7905, Option 4.

For pet owners, visit https://bit.ly/4a8DfBs for weather preparedness resources and tips.

Follow HCPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for updates and additional resources.