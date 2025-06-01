AI Art Attracts Young Collectors

Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori

by Dr. Lori Verderame

Technology and more specifically, Artificial intelligence (AI) impacts many aspects of contemporary life. While we don’t think about AI within the art world often, it is certainly alive and well in the art trade and auction realm. Recently, Christie’s auction house presented the first sale dedicated solely to art produced using Artificial Intelligence with total sales of $728,784. The sale took place only online, of course, and was a success with 34 lots offered up for bid.

Works by Refik Anadol, Charles Csuri, Claire Silver, Holly Herndon, and Mat Dryhurst highlighted the auction that attracted art collectors and buyers in the Millennial and Gen Z demographic groups. There is so much talk about how young collectors are not active in the art market now. Many contend that young adults are not active collectors of art, antiques, or collectibles. Once again, that myth has been squashed. Digital art and AI-generated art attract many newcomers to the art market as well as young collectors born after 1996. It confirms that today’s young collectors believe Jackson Pollock’s longstanding Abstract Expressionist mantra that making art is not about the finished product, but rather it is all about the art-making process.

Today’s young art collectors collect differently than other collectors. Young collectors who are comfortable with technology also embrace AI-generated art because they appreciate tech and understand how AI- has been stimulated.

How does it work? For those unfamiliar with the AI-generated art movement, AI-generated art is unique and, some say, groundbreaking in the eyes of many. This art is derived from the use of artificial intelligence, computer algorithms, and tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Jasper, MS Copilot, etc. The art by AI-generated artists may also employ image generators like DeepAI, Picsart, Crayion, etc. to produce their works.

Technology impacts our contemporary lives. In keeping with the longstanding belief that art reflects society, contemporary art must embrace the technology-generated art is produced. The process of making AI-generated art is attractive and with this new group of artists and works of art available, the art market

since it is such a major part of our daily existence and culture. When mainstream society embraces an art movement based on the activities of everyday life, like Andy Warhol’s Pop Art Campbell’s Soup Cans, the results are exciting.

Other than AI-generated art, are there other art movements that young collectors are looking for? They seek out contemporary art in general, graffiti art, social art, works by emerging artists, eco-friendly art, etc. Art collectors under the age of 40 like to have an emotional, ethical, or political connection to the art that they buy. The background and mission of the artist also has a big impact on the youthful collecting group. Wonder what’s happening in today’s art world, just ask the youngest person in the gallery or auction bay what’s important to them and you’ll be right on target.