Sen. Bettencourt’s SB 571 Heads to Gov.’s Desk to Stop “Passing the Trash” in Texas Schools

SB 571 Closes Dangerous Loopholes in Statewide ISD’s by Strengthening the Do Not Hire Registry

AUSTIN, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) announced Senate Bill 571 (SB 571), his “Educator Misconduct” bill, has officially passed both chambers of the Texas Legislature with overwhelming bi-partisan support. SB 571 is now on its way to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for signature. SB 571 closes dangerous loopholes in the state’s “Do Not Hire” registry by ensuring all individuals on school campuses, including contractors, subcontractors, and volunteers, who provide services to an educational entity, are subject to the same rigorous background checks and misconduct reporting standards as certified educators. Once signed into law, SB 571 will take immediate effect, pending a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

“SB 571 ensures that misconduct is caught early and acted on swiftly, no more ‘passing the trash’ or looking the other way that lets predators reappear in other educational roles or in other schools,” said Senator Bettencourt.

SB 571 builds on his prior legislative reforms such as SB 7 (2017) and HB 3 (2019) that first established the Do Not Hire registry. The Senate concurred with House amendments this week, marking the bill’s final passage. SB 571 strengthens student safety by:

Requiring full screening of all campus personnel through the Do Not Hire Registry;

Expanding the types of misconduct, triggering disqualification in schools

Mandating early reporting of misconduct to state authorities;

Allowing contracted school entities access to relevant registry data;

Enhancing TEA oversight, while maintaining due process

In addition to SB 571, Bettencourt’s SB 1437 has been signed into law by Governor Abbott. That measure expands the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s authority to permanently bar individuals including contractors, volunteers, and uncertified workers from future employment in the juvenile justice system if they pose a threat to youth. It enables swift administrative action and links findings to the same interagency “Do not Hire” registry system used in education. SB 1437 is to take effect Sept. 1, 2025.

“Predators should not be able to go from one juvenile facility to another just because they don’t hold a certification,” said Bettencourt. “Together, SB 571 and SB 1437 ensure that misconduct cannot hide behind technicalities, job titles, or contract status.” He concluded.

Joining the urgency to protect children, HB 4623 by Rep. Shelby Slawson and Sen. Angela Paxton, now headed to Governor Abbott’s desk. Also holds public schools legally accountable when they fail to act on sexual misconduct or abuse and waives governmental immunity, making both the school and offending employee jointly and severally liable, requiring awards for damages, attorney’s fees, and court costs. Upon Governor’s signature, HB 4623 takes effect Sept. 1, 2025.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stated to Senate Education Chair Creighton that both SB 571 and HB 4623 are top priority, and to call on TEA Commissioner Morath to deliver these laws directly to all ISD superintendents and principles in Texas: “There is no excuse now, we are watching.”