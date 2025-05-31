No Smoke, Just Strength—Be Tobacco-Free Harris County May 31 is World No Tobacco Day

HOUSTON – Today is World No Tobacco Day, and Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and the ongoing impact of deceptive marketing tactics aimed at youth. This year’s focus, “You Don’t Want the Smoke,” targets young people by suggesting better life choices contrary to how the tobacco and vaping industries downplay the risks of nicotine addiction.

The HCPH Tobacco and Vaping Prevention and Cessation Program (TC) remains committed to reducing tobacco and nicotine use in Harris County. Through public education, prevention efforts, and support services, the program empowers individuals to quit tobacco and vaping while building healthier communities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Over 16 million Americans are living with smoking-related illnesses.

are living with smoking-related illnesses. Tobacco use , including cigarettes, cigars, hookah, chewing tobacco, and vaping products, is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

, including cigarettes, cigars, hookah, chewing tobacco, and vaping products, is the in the U.S. More than 480,000 deaths annually are linked to smoking and secondhand smoke exposure—nearly 1 in 5 deaths.

The tobacco industry aggressively markets to young people, making harmful products seem trendy and harmless. This is especially dangerous as nicotine is highly addictive, and early exposure increases the risk of lifelong dependence.

Globally, over 8 million people die each year due to tobacco use, with 1.2 million deaths from secondhand smoke exposure, affecting many children and non-smokers.

Tobacco use harms nearly every organ of the body and is linked to:

Cancer , heart disease, and stroke

, heart disease, and stroke Lung conditions , including COPD

, including COPD Type 2 diabetes and weakened immune function

Secondhand smoke causes over 40,000 deaths in non-smokers and 400 infant deaths each year in the U.S. Children exposed to it face higher risks of SIDS, asthma, lung infections, and developmental delays.

Emerging products like heated tobacco products (HTPs) and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS)—commonly known as vapes or e-cigarettes—pose new challenges. These devices often contain nicotine and carry immediate health risks, especially for youth, while long-term impacts are still being studied.

HCPH urges the community to support efforts to protect youth and reduce tobacco-related harm. We can build a healthier, tobacco-free Harris County by advocating for stronger protection and awareness.

Visit the CDC’s Smoking and Tobacco Use webpage for more information, resources, and data about smoking and tobacco use. Follow HCPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for updates and additional resources.