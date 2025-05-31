HHSC Reminds Regulated Providers to Update Emergency Preparedness Plans for Hurricane Season

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is urging health care facilities, child care operators and other providers to update their safety procedures and emergency response plans as the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts a range of six to 10 hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean this season. Of those, three to five are expected to be major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher. An average Atlantic hurricane season has three major hurricanes.

“We’ve seen the dangerous and sometimes deadly consequences of severe weather in Texas,” said Stephen Pahl, deputy executive commissioner of HHSC Regulatory Services Division. “That’s why it’s so important to have a current emergency preparedness plan that staff can implement quickly and effectively to protect vulnerable clients.”

HHSC requires long-term care providers such as nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, hospices and state-regulated group homes to regularly prepare for natural disasters, including hurricanes and flooding. HHSC also requires child care operations and acute health care facilities such as hospitals and dialysis centers to maintain an updated plan and ensure staff are fully trained to implement it during a crisis.

A provider’s emergency plans for extreme weather should address:

Power loss.

Water and food needs.

Communication to families and staff.

Staff shortages and responsibilities.

Continuation of care and treatment for individuals.

Sheltering in place, evacuation and transportation, as applicable.

Facilities with generators should perform any maintenance or needed testing to ensure the equipment functions during a power loss.

HHSC issues guidance to providers about updating their plans and encourages them to visit the Department of State Health Services Texas Ready website for hurricane preparedness resources, including sample plans, supply checklists and other information on emergency preparedness.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which affects the Texas Gulf Coast, continues through Nov. 30.

About HHSC Disaster Services

In the event of an emergency, HHSC Disaster Services provides public health and medical support, shelters for people with medical needs, counseling services, disaster food assistance and water and ice. The program also provides regulatory support for health care facilities, long-term care facilities and child care operations, and special waivers for Medicaid providers and clients as needed.