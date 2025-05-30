By: U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas

As the son of a career Air Force officer who flew B-17s during World War II, I hold the men and women of the United States Armed Forces in the highest regard. That’s why it’s both an honor and a privilege each year to nominate some of our state’s finest young Texans to our nation’s prestigious military service academies.

What makes this task so special is knowing that some of Texas’ brightest, bravest, and best have chosen to step into a life of service that demands courage and sacrifice. The nomination and selection process is highly competitive, and great care is taken in reviewing hundreds of applications from outstanding high school students from all throughout our state. I am grateful to the current and former service men and women on my academy review board for their assistance in identifying those who are the best fit for this unique and tremendously rewarding university experience.

One of my favorite events each year is inviting all Texas students who are about to embark on their journey to a service academy to my annual send-off ceremony in San Antonio. This year, more than 120 students, along with hundreds of their family members and friends from all across the state, came together to meet their fellow cadets and midshipmen before kick-starting their journey of military service. I take great joy in offering them a few words of encouragement and personally congratulating them on earning admission into some of the most selective and rigorous institutions in the country.

Every year, I invite a keynote speaker to also address the students. The speaker offers a unique perspective to the students about the career path on which they are about to embark. This year, I was joined by my friend and the President of Texas A&M University, Gen. Mark Welsh III, who spoke about his four decades of service, including his time as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

The young leaders joining our service academies come from all walks of life across Texas—from families of many generations that have served in the military to first-generation service members. These students have excelled in their academics, ranking at the top of their classes and earning test scores well above their peers. Many have also excelled in extracurricular activities, leading as captains on their varsity team and serving as class presidents. Some have even obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, earned their pilot’s license, are active in JROTC, and are leaders in their schools and churches. But most importantly, their calling to serve our country is what brings them together.

We also recognize the families who raised these exceptional young men and women, as they are their bedrock of support, instilling strong values and an unwavering sense of duty to serve our country.

My father flew with the 303rd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force, known as the Hell’s Angels, based in Molesworth, England. His decades of service, including his time as a prisoner of war, taught me to deeply respect and appreciate our military and the sacrifices they make to protect our nation and make the world a safer place.

The send-off events I hold are especially meaningful because they take place on Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who gave their lives in defense of our freedom. By honoring these heroes, we uphold the values they lived and died for, and seeing a new generation of leaders answering their call to serve is inspiring.

I am honored to host this event and am grateful to the students and families for embarking on this journey of service and for the sacrifices they will make for our freedom. May God bless our fallen heroes, their families, and our newest service members, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.