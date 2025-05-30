Regents Approve Major Campus Construction Projects  Across The Texas A&M University System

BRYAN, COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved plans for 10 capital projects that reflect the System’s commitment to academic excellence, student life, economic development and environmental stewardship.

“The Texas A&M University System is doing its part to improve higher education in Texas,” Albritton said. “Building up our state and our nation begins with making investments like these for tomorrow’s leaders.”

Chancellor John Sharp said the construction projects will benefit Texans for generations.

“These initiatives demonstrate our continued investment in the future of Texas — through our students, our communities and the environment,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “From workforce development in Corpus Christi to sea turtle conservation in Galveston, the A&M System is building for impact.”

The projects include:

Lillian Street Dorm Project – Tarleton State University

To address record-breaking enrollment and a growing demand for on-campus housing, Tarleton State University in Stephenville will build a new $120 million residence hall. The five-story Lillian Street Dorm Project will house 922 students and include a student lounge, laundry room, and mailroom, as well as outdoor amenities along North Lillian Street.

Tarleton’s enrollment has surged by 45 percent since 2019, and the campus needs more beds. The new residence hall will enhance academic engagement and student retention while strengthening the university’s residential community.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2025 and be completed by February 2027.

Corpus Christi Workforce Development Project – Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX)

A $12.5 million investment in downtown Corpus Christi will house the Texas A&M Coastal Bend Occupational Advanced Skills Training (COAST) program. It will bring TEEX’s cutting-edge workforce training programs to the region. The project will involve the renovation of 15,000 square feet on the third floor of the Chaparral Building to support technical training.

This project expands the reach of the Rio Grande Valley Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Hub and responds to workforce needs, particularly in manufacturing, maritime and petrochemical industries. The facility is expected to play a critical role in job creation and economic mobility for people in the region.

TEEX San Antonio Training Facility (Capital Plan Amendment)

A new $32.5 million TEEX San Antonio training facility will replace an outdated, off-campus training site with a larger, modern, 40,000 square-foot location on the Texas A&M University-San Antonio campus. The project will meet the region’s growing demands for high-tech skills training and workforce readiness.

Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital and Educational Outreach Center – Texas A&M University at Galveston (Capital Plan Amendment)

Texas A&M University at Galveston was approved to move forward with designing a $17 million project to build a state-of-the-art sea turtle rehabilitation and outreach center. The new 11,700-square-foot facility will provide care for up to 30 sea turtles and include clinical wards, observation areas and an educational gallery for the public.

As home to the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, the Galveston campus leads sea turtle preservation efforts in the area. The project will support endangered species conservation, expand student research opportunities, and strengthen TAMUG’s eco-tourism footprint on the island.