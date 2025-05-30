Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers Seek Public’s Help in Unsolved 2023 Murder $20,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest in Austin Kanuch Homicide

HOUSTON, TX – Nearly two years after the brutal murder of 39-year-old Austin Kanuch in his West Harris County home, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is renewing its plea to the public for information, supported by a significant $20,000 reward from Crime Stoppers of Houston for tips leading to an arrest.

Austin Kanuch was tragically stabbed to death on the morning of September 22, 2023, by an unknown suspect who broke into his Greenleaf Lake Drive home while he was sleeping. Investigators believe the attack was targeted, though the motive remains unclear.

“Austin was bigger than life — he had a large voice, a big smile, and he was everyone’s friend,” shared his mother, Celene Miller. “Every night and morning you wake up with the same feeling, and it sits heavy on your heart.”

New surveillance video from the time of the murder shows a suspect, described as a post-adolescent male or female with a thin build, riding a mountain bike-style bicycle near the scene. The individual was seen heading northbound on Spring Green Drive around 3:23 a.m., and just over an hour later, traveling southbound after the murder.

“He was a nice guy, everyone loved him. What is shocking about this case is it could be anyone,” said Detective Kalan Turner. “We believe someone knows who this person is. We will find you.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez underscored the agency’s commitment to the case, stating, “Solving Austin’s case is a priority for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward. The smallest detail could be the key to bringing closure to Austin’s family and justice to his killer.”

To bolster these efforts, Crime Stoppers of Houston has increased the reward to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain completely anonymous. You can also reach out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 281-564-5988.

Watch the video HERE to learn more about this unsolved murder and the search for justice.