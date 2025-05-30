Elementary Students Who Earned ‘A’ Grades Are Free, June 4, at Typhoon Texas

HOUSTON, TX (May 30, 2025) – Attention stellar elementary students! Your outstanding grades from the past school year will earn you free admission – and discounted admission for your friends – to Typhoon Texas Waterpark!

On Wednesday, June 4, elementary students who present a 2025 report card with 3 A’s or more get in the park free! Each elementary-school scholar also can bring up to six friends for the discounted admission of $39.99 each at the Typhoon Texas ticket window only.

A 2025 report card, along with a valid, matching school I.D. card must be presented at the gate. Only physical or digital report cards will be accepted. Screenshots are not allowed. The offer is limited to elementary students only.

“We love celebrating the hard work of young students, and Great Grades Day is one of our favorite traditions,” said John Pham, vice president of marketing for Typhoon Texas. “It’s our way of rewarding young achievers with a day of well-earned fun while helping families kick off summer on a high note.”

This offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions and is only valid on June 4, 2025. Like all Typhoon Texas promotions, entry is subject to availability and waterpark capacity.

Park gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Great Grades Days celebration.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available. Go to www.TyphoonTexas.com/Houston for attraction information, cabana rentals and season passes.