Sen. Cruz in Washington Post: Tax Bill is Republicans’ Chance to Shape the Next Generation of Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Washington Post published an op-ed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) describing transformative measures he is prioritizing in this year’s reconciliation bill, including his Invest America Act and Universal School Choice Act.

Last month, Republican senators gathered in the Library of Congress to have an extended discussion and strategy session about the budget reconciliation process that is dominating conversations in Washington. I asked my colleagues two specific questions: In all of this massive bill, what will be its biggest legacy? What bold, transformational policies can we champion that will impact the next generation of Americans — policies we’ll still be talking about 10, 20, even 30 years from now?

That’s why I’m pushing my colleagues to include two major proposals in this year’s budget reconciliation package that I believe do exactly that.

First, I’ve introduced legislation that would create a private investment account for every newborn child in America and seed it with the first $1,000. Each year, family, friends, or employers would be able to contribute up to $5,000 to this tax-advantaged account. Those accounts would be invested in exchange-traded funds or mutual funds based on the S&P 500.

The accounts would do two things. First, children across America would experience the miracle of compounded growth. A child born this year who has the initial $1,000, plus $5,000 invested annually, would — at a historical average growth rate of 7 percent — have about $170,000 invested by age 18. By 35, the account would be worth $700,000. That powerful wealth accumulation would be utterly transformational for our next generation of children.

Equally important for success is education and ensuring that every American child has the right to choose their educational path. That’s why the second policy we should include in the One Big Beautiful Bill is to get the federal government behind school choice. We should give federal tax credits, dollar for dollar, for contributions to scholarship-granting organizations in the states and open up $10 billion annually in new scholarships that allow children and parents to be able to choose the K-12 school that best meets their needs.

In his first term, President Donald Trump in his State of the Union address urged Congress to pass my legislation, the Universal School Choice Act. However, to do so we needed Democratic support in the Senate, and no Democrat was willing to stand up to the teachers unions. Now, under the reconciliation rules, we can finally pass the bill with our 53 Republican senators. And Democrats cannot block it.

Versions of both of these ideas are included in the House reconciliation bill. But there will be a battle to keep them and to get them through the Senate. We must act boldly and get them to the president’s desk. Nothing else in the bill would leave as significant a legacy.