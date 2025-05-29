Sen.Bettencourt’s SB 38 to End Texas’ Squatters Crisis Heads to Gov’s Desk to Become Law!

“Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Asked Us to Secure Texas from Squatters. We did!”

Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt’s (R-Houston) Senate Bill 38 (SB 38), commonly known as the “Squatters Bill”, has officially passed both chambers of the Texas Legislature and heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for signature after passing the Texas Senate in concurrence with House amendments by a vote of 23–8. SB 38, which was sponsored in the House by Rep. Angie Chen Button (R-Garland). This bill is a response to Texas’ escalating squatting crisis. “Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Local Government Committee to secure Texas from squatters, and we did!” said Sen. Bettencourt.

“Texas ranks #2 in the nation for squatting, that is a crisis” He continued. “Property owners are facing financial devastation and dangerous confrontations, from a $6,000 dental bill after a squatter dropped a refrigerator on a woman, to over $130,000 in legal fees just to evict unlawful occupants. That ends now, as this is a focused anti-squatters bill.”

After passing the House with a bipartisan 85–44 vote, the Senate voted to concur SB 38 with key House amendments. “These amendments reflect thoughtful negotiation and sharpen the bill’s focus on stopping squatters, improving due process, and not punishing honest tenants.” Bettencourt stated. “Thanks for Rep. Hayes, Little, and Gates amendments too!”

SB 38 reforms the civil eviction process to close dangerous loopholes by:

Requiring courts to act within 10–21 days of an eviction filing;

Streamlining delivery of notices for clear posting at the property and hand delivery;

Allowing tenant responses via phone, email, or in person, ensuring proper due process;

Mandating law enforcement officers execute visible writs or serving citations;

Offering a “Notice to Pay Rent or Vacate” before eviction under the lease agreement;

Limiting expedited “Summary Disposition” evictions strictly to squatting cases;

Cracking down on frivolous appeals that stall rightful

“I want to thank Rep. Button for her work in the House. SB 38 gives justice for owners and fairness for good-faith tenants, because squatters can’t occupy what they don’t own or rent. Period! SB 38 reinforces private property rights while protecting Texas homeowners.” Bettencourt concluded.

Governor Greg Abbott echoed previously stated sentiments about squatters: “Private property rights are a cornerstone of our values and legal system. We need stronger laws to immediately remove and prosecute squatters.”

This bill goes to the Governor’s desk for signature next. Once signed into law, it will take effect January 1, 2026 to give counties, JP courts, and law enforcement agencies time to align their procedures with the new legal framework.