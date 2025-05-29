Rio Grande Valley Fugitive on Texas’ Most Wanted List Captured in Hidalgo Co.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of another fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List—this time in Hidalgo Co. Eliud Perez Reyes, a violent offender wanted in multiple counties, was arrested on Monday, May 26. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid for his arrest.

Eliud Perez Reyes, 45, was taken into custody following a traffic stop near US-83 BUS and Bentsen Palm Drive in Palmview. Working off investigative information received from DPS Special Agents, DPS Highway Patrol Troopers stopped a white 2014 Ford Escape being driven by Reyes, who initially provided a false name to officers when asked for identification. Reyes is now also charged with failure to identify as a fugitive from justice. The Palmview Police Department also assisted in Reyes’ investigation.

Reyes had been wanted out of Hidalgo Co. since December 2024 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault and assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Additionally, in January 2025, a warrant was issued out of Fayette Co. for his arrest for theft of property. More information on Reyes’ capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 30 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including eight sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.