Reps. Troy E. Nehls and Jimmy Panetta Introduce the LOOTER Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) and Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-19) introduced the Law On Offender Transgressions during Emergencies and Recovery Act (LOOTER ACT), which would establish federal crime penalties for theft committed during declared natural disasters.

Specifically, the LOOTER Act would amend Title 18 of the U.S. Code to create clear federal penalties for larceny offenses committed in areas under a federal disaster declaration. Under Rep. Nehls’ and Rep. Panetta’s bill, petit larceny during a disaster would be punishable by up to one year in prison, while grand larceny would carry penalties up to five years.

“Texas’s 22nd Congressional District is prone to natural disasters that have had serious effects on our communities and lives,” said Congressman Nehls. “When Hurricane Harvey hit, I served as Sheriff of Fort Bend County, Texas, and know all too well how natural disasters leave people and their property vulnerable, especially to crime. This bill ensures accountability for those who take advantage of disaster and ensures justice for those who might fall victim to these low-life crimes. Thank you to Congressman Panetta for leading this important effort.”

“As a former prosecutor, I’ve seen firsthand how looting during emergencies only deepens the suffering of disaster victims,” said Congressman Panetta. “The LOOTER Act would ensure that those who prey on communities during times of crisis face serious consequences under federal law. Our bipartisan legislation is critical to better protecting disaster-stricken communities, supporting our local law enforcement partners, and sending a clear message that if you loot during a disaster, you will be held accountable.”

