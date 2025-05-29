DPS Encourages Texans to Prepare Ahead of 2025 Hurricane Season 

AUSTIN – In support of hurricane preparedness efforts across the state, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans to make an emergency plan now as the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season—which runs June 1 through November 30—nears.

Below are some safety reminders to help you and your loved ones be better prepared.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS SAFETY TIPS:

Assemble an emergency kit that includes items such as water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, battery-powered radio, personal hygiene items and important documents. Ensure your kit is stored in an easily accessible location, like your vehicle.

Review hurricane evacuation maps and identify your local evacuation zones. Choose at least two routes in case you need to evacuate.

Keep your vehicle fueled and ready to go in case evacuation becomes necessary.

Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly, including appropriate transportation and support. Ensure they have access to needed medications, medical equipment and mobility aids.

If you have pets, be sure you have plans in place for their safety, too.

Sign up for emergency alerts to receive real-time information and always follow evacuation orders from local authorities.

Texans can visit the Texas Hurricane Center for more information on building an emergency kit, evacuation routes and other hurricane safety preparedness tips.

If you might need assistance during a disaster, register now with the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR)—a free registry that provides local emergency personnel with additional information about needs in their communities. To register, contact the state’s free 24-hour helpline by dialing 2-1-1.

Remember to check Drivetexas.org for road conditions during and after any severe weather. Please remember, turn around, don’t drown!