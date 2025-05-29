A Job Well Done: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Hosts Successful Senior Health, Safety & Awareness Day

Rosenberg, TX — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service proudly celebrated a successful Annual Senior Health, Safety & Awareness Day on May 21st at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. The event drew more than 200 individuals including enthusiastic senior participants, wonderful exhibitors, and awesome volunteers, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere dedicated to health, safety, and community connection.

This event aimed to celebrate and empower the senior population by providing essential tools, knowledge, and support for healthier, safer, and more independent lives. Attendees enjoyed a full day of phenomenal educational presentations, free health screenings, interactive vendor booths, refreshments, and the ever-popular Big Bingo Game with exciting prizes.

“This event celebrated our senior population and offered a chance to empower them with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to thrive,” said Leticia Hardy, County Extension Agent – Family & Community Health.

Presentation Topics Included:

Fraud Prevention: Insightful guidance on protecting oneself from scams and financial exploitation.

Memory & Brain Health: Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, this session provided practical tips for healthy aging and maintaining cognitive function.

Event Highlights:

Free Health Screenings

Exhibitor Booths Showcasing Local Resources

Door Prizes and Giveaways

Refreshments and Snacks

Bingo Fun with Prizes

Participants left informed, encouraged, and inspired by the community support and educational resources available to them. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service thanks all attendees, partners, sponsors, and volunteers for making the event a remarkable success. Special thank you to College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving for coming out to volunteer for the day.

For more information on future programs and events, please contact the Fort Bend County Extension Office at (281) 342-3034 or visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org.