Sen. Cruz, Colleagues Introduce Protect LNG Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) reintroduced the Protect LNG Act. The legislation ensures that a court cannot vacate a previously authorized LNG permit, clarifies the venue for LNG lawsuits before federal courts, and mandates that courts grant expedited decisions in relevant cases.

Sen. Cruz said, “American energy has the ability to metaphorically and literally power the world, and Texas is the lead exporter of U.S. LNG. Those achievements have been under attack by fringe environmental groups, who use and are enabled by politicized courts. This legislation counters such attacks, and I’m proud to lead the fight to protect energy producers, the jobs they create in Texas, and America’s energy leadership. The Senate should expeditiously take it up and pass it.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Oil and natural gas production employs hundreds of thousands of hardworking Texans and is a critical part of the Texas economy, as well as our nation’s energy sector as a whole. I am proud to lead this bill alongside Sen. Cruz to help protect energy projects across our country from lawsuits that far-left climate activists file in an attempt to hamstring American energy.”

Sen. Wicker said, “The United States has an abundance of LNG, which is essential for establishing American energy dominance and safeguarding our national security. The Protect LNG Act would prevent energy production from being politicized or undermined by far-left environmental groups. I am committed to defending energy job creators and preserving American energy independence.”

Sen. Scott said, “The Protect LNG Act is about bringing certainty back to American energy. Radical activists are using the courts to block or delay key energy projects that have already been approved—ultimately threatening jobs, driving up costs, and undermining our national security. For South Carolina, this legislation ensures stronger protections for our growing role in energy exports, stability in our port economy, and a clear signal to our allies that America will deliver. I’m proud to support legislation that doesn’t just keep the lights on, but keeps our country strong, competitive, and in control of its future.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas-38).

Rep. Hunt said, “Natural gas is the most impactful green initiative on the planet—it has the power to lift entire nations and communities out of poverty. Yet sadly, natural gas and LNG have been weaponized by the radical left and the climate cartel, driving up energy costs for hardworking Americans—just as we’re still reeling from the disastrous effects of Biden-flation. I’m proud to lead Senator Cruz’s effort in the House to strengthen our domestic LNG industry and ensure it provides the energy security and economic strength our nation needs.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND:

This bill would:

Ensures that a federal court cannot vacate previously authorized permits for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) facilities.

Specifies that circuit court jurisdiction for litigation against LNG facilities shall be determined by the location of the facility, not the headquarters location of the federal agency that issued the permits.

Sets a 90-day clock for lawsuits challenging a federal permit for an LNG facility and requires expedited review of lawsuits against LNG facilities.

Sen. Cruz has long been a leader in unleashing America’s energy potential and protecting America’s traditional energy industry. He called out the previous administration for undermining the oil and gas industry and urged them to expedite the permit process for LNG projects.