HB 4 Passes Senate 23-8 to Restore A-F Ratings, Replace Outdated STAAR, & Halt Lawfare

Rep. Buckley’s HB 4, by Senate Sponsor Bettencourt Reinforces Results-Driven Education in Texas!

Outline of 3 Part Test: Beginning, Middle, and End of Year STAAR Test Replacement

AUSTIN TX — Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), Senate sponsor of House Bill 4 (HB 4) authored by Rep. Brad Buckley (R-Salado), announced the Texas Senate passed HB 4 with bipartisan support, a 23-8 vote, to deliver overdue reforms to restore public trust in Texas’ three- decade-old public school accountability and assessment system. HB 4 replaces the outdated STAAR exam with a instructionally aligned assessment model and reinstates consistent issuance of Texas’ A–F accountability ratings while prohibiting the frivolous use of taxpayers dollars on lawfare against accountability ratings. “Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has long championed A-F in the Texas Senate.” stated Sen. Bettencourt.

“What gets measure gets fixed but you can’t fix what you can’t measure.” said Senator Bettencourt. “HB 4 ensures accountability ratings are released clearly, fairly, and with purpose to measure performance, report results, and help schools improve heads back to the House.”

Since the adoption of the A–F system through HB 22 (2017), legal challenges have stymied its implementation. Only in 2019 were the ratings released to the public. In 2023, nearly 100 school districts filed suit to block the release of accountability ratings. The 15th Court of Appeals dismissed that suit. Still, 30 additional ISDs filed in 2024, including Kingsville ISD, the lead plaintiff with an “F” rating district in the state, spending taxpayer funded dollars against the release of their A-F ratings.

HB 4 addresses this by:

Prohibiting the use of public funds for lawfare against the State related to accountability ratings;

Requiring annual issuance of A–F ratings for school districts and campuses;

Codifying accountability ratings may not be suspended on a statewide basis;

Requiring the Education Commissioner to refresh scores every five years;

Authorizing state interventions in districts that fail to comply with accountability

The bill incorporates provisions from Sen. Bettencourt’s previously passed legislation, SB 1962, which strengthened the state’s authority to maintain an operable and lawful accountability framework. Also noting, both Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Hancock emphasized the need for “accountability”.

The other main component of HB 4 replaces the STAAR exam with a instructionally supportive assessment administered three times per year to support classroom instruction and track student progress with more time for teacher instruction, teacher graded writing essays, 24 hours assessment results to provide educators and parents timely diagnostic data, and teacher trainings to integrate assessments into instruction. “It’s a great idea and time honored concept of 3-test.” He added.

“Texas’ constitutionally required accountability system will be protected by putting an end to taxpayer-funded lawsuits to ensure the focus remains on students, not lawfare. Its about securing the future of public education in Texas.” As Bettencourt pointed to the success of Houston ISD under Superintendent Mike Miles, who reduced D and F campuses by 66% and nearly doubled the number of A and B campuses. “What gets measured gets fixed, and HB 4/SB 1962 will assure that everyone in Texas sees A-F results statewide.” Senator Bettencourt concludes.

The bill also strengthens College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) metrics by aligning industry certifications with job market demand and earnings potential, requires JROTC students to pass the ASVAB for military readiness, and eliminate unreliable or duplicative indicators, and other improvements. HB 4 now returns to the House Author Rep. Buckley for conference and final approval.