DPS Leads Successful Multi-State Crackdown on Move Over, Slow Down Laws

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is pleased to announce the results of a one-day, multi-state enhanced traffic enforcement operation focused on getting drivers to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law. The single-day enforcement initiative took place on May 14 in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

In total, officers stopped more than 7,687 vehicles during the 12-hour operation. This included 1,326 drivers who were pulled over for Move Over, Slow Down violations, resulting in 1,013 warnings and 580 citations. Additional enforcement included over 642 speeding violations, 114 motorist assists, 79 seatbelt citations, 33 warrants served, and seven criminal apprehensions.

“This multi-state enforcement effort was a tremendous success,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Working alongside our neighboring agencies amplified our impact and helped drive home a critical message: when you see flashing lights, move over or slow down. Together, we made our roads safer— not just for first responders but for every driver traveling through our states.”

Texas DPS would like to thank our partners, the Arkansas State Police, Louisiana State Police, New Mexico State Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for their collaboration in this effort in making the roads in all our states safer.

Move Over or Slow Down

Texas’ Move Over or Slow Down law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching a vehicle with emergency lights activated, including law enforcement, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), tow trucks and other vehicles. Specifically, Texas drivers must either vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road or slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

Remember: you should only move over if you can do so safely and legally. If you cannot move over, slow down.

Photos and video from the one-day enforcement effort are available here.