Cinco Ranch Branch Library Hosts Plant Swap

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will have a Plant Swap on Saturday, June 21, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Gardeners are encouraged to bring any established or propagated plants, bare-root cuttings/clippings, or succulent clippings that they would like to swap with others. Please provide the common or scientific name of the plant(s).

Each plant that a visitor brings (up to three) will allow them to trade for another plant. Any extra plants will be given away to visitors who are interested in starting their own plant collection.

Be prepared to chat, trade, and learn about new and different plants. This is an excellent way for plant owners to gather and swap plants and to learn about different varieties from other gardeners.

Plants brought to the event must be pest-free. No monetary exchanges/transactions may be completed within the library; this event is strictly for trading plants.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).