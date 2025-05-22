The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Launches Multi-Agency Partnership for DWI Initiative Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

HOUSTON, TX – In a united front to keep roads safe this Memorial Day weekend, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has joined forces with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Harris County Constables, Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Metro Police Department, Responsibility.org, Lyft, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to launch a multi-agency impaired driving initiative.

Harris County continues to be among the nation’s highest for DWI-related fatalities. This coordinated effort focuses on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related crashes through high-visibility enforcement and public education. Dozens of deputies and state troopers will be on patrol across the county, prepared to arrest anyone driving under the influence.

“Driving while impaired is a choice — and a dangerous one,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “We’re taking a strong stance through enhanced enforcement and collaboration to keep families safe and stop these tragedies before they happen.”

Memorial Day weekend is both a time of remembrance and celebration. With increased traffic and festivities, the potential for impaired driving incidents also rises. Law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to make a plan before heading out.

“This is about saving lives,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “When we come together as a community — law enforcement, advocacy groups, and the public — we can prevent crashes and heartbreak. Please, make the responsible decision before getting behind the wheel.”

Law enforcement encourages all residents to plan for a sober ride — whether that means designating a driver, using a rideshare or taxi service, public transit, or calling a friend or family member.

Drivers suspected of being impaired will be subject to field sobriety tests and no-refusal blood draws. Prosecutors from the Harris County District Attorney’s office will be on site at the Harris County Joint Processing Center for charges, and district judges will be on standby to review and sign off on blood warrants for suspected drunk drivers.

This initiative allows for law enforcement to streamline the process of investigating a suspected impaired driver. This year, in addition to enforcement, a new partnership with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lyft, and Responsibility.org offers an incentive for making safe choices. From 7 p.m. Friday, May 23rd through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 26th, riders can use promo code “HCSOMEMORIALDAY” to receive $15 off a Lyft ride home, helping ensure everyone gets back safely.