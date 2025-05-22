The Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter Presents Free Caregiver Symposium

Opportunity to hear from experts on Alzheimer’s disease and connect with other caregivers both in person or virtually

HOUSTON, (May 22, 2025) – The Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter invites you to attend Courage to Care, a free caregiver symposium designed to assist individuals in their caregiving journey. On Friday, June 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., attendees will hear from experts on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and learn practical strategies to better care for oneself that will assist in the support of a loved one. This year, we are pleased to collaborate with local partners in addressing multiple types of dementia including Parkinson’s, Lewy Body, Frontotemporal Dementia, Vascular and Mixed Dementia, in addition to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Caregivers can look forward to strategies and perspectives that promote resilience, empowerment, and well-being for both themselves and their loved one living with dementia. The symposium will include several sessions, networking opportunities, and access to vendors and resources in the area. This hybrid event is presented both in person and virtually. Registration is required and in person attendance is limited to 100 people. Please visit bit.lyCARESYM620 to register.

Sessions during Courage to Care will explore the unique and shared challenges faced by caregivers across the dementia spectrum and will address caregiving skills such as communication, encouragement, and self-care. Confirmed topics and guest speakers include:

Breakout: Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) – Belen Pascual, Ph.D. | Director, Frontotemporal Dementia Unit, Nantz National Alzheimer Center, Co-Director Neuroimaging Lab, Houston Methodist Research Institute, Associate Professor of Neurology, Weill Cornell Medicine

o Topics: What FTD is, Unique Challenges of FTD, Recognizing and Managing Behavioral Changes, and Caregiving Strategies

Breakout: Parkinson’s Disease Dementia (PDD) & Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) – Dr. Steven Bellows, MD | Assistant Professor of Neurology, Movement Disorders Fellowship Program Director, Neurology Medical Director, Parkinson’s Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Baylor College of Medicine Department of Neurology

o Topics: How PDD and LBD Overlap and Differ, Unique Challenges of PDD and LBD, the Impact of Symptoms on Caregiving, and Care Planning for Future Stages

Breakout: Mixed Dementia (Combination of Alzheimer’s and Vascular Dementia or Other Types) – Jonathan D. Sober, Ph.D.| Clinical Neuropsychologist, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine

o Topics: How Dementias Interact, Risk Factors and Prevention, Cognitive & Behavioral Management Strategies, and Caregiver Support Techniques

Navigating the Dementia Journey Panel Discussion

o Topics: Practical Tools and Guidance on Self-Care and Resilience, Building a Support Network, Advocating for Your Loved One, and Understanding When to Seek Additional Help

o Panelists:

Rafael Samper-Ternent MD, Ph.D. | Associate Professor, School of Public Health, Director Clinical Research and Innovations Core Institute on Aging

Kathleen Crist, LMSW | Executive Director, Houston Area Parkinson’s Society

Susan Eissler | Caregiver and FTD Advocate

“I felt immediate benefits and was able to take my relationship to the next level with my aunt,” said Eddie Orum, caregiver, Board Member, and Community Educator, after attending last year’s symposium. “Thanks for helping my best to be better.”

This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited for in person attendees. Registration is required. Please visit bit.lyCARESYM620 or call 800.272.3900 to register.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.