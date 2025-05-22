Sens. Cruz, Luján Introduce Bill to Streamline International Bridge Permits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) introduced the International Bridge and Port of Entry Modernization Act. This legislation expedites the presidential permitting process for all international bridges and land ports of entry. It expands on legislation written and passed into law Senator Cruz’s that streamlined permits for international bridges in Eagle Pass, Laredo, and Brownsville.

Sen. Cruz said, “Streamlining the permitting process for bridge infrastructure between Texas and Mexico has been a top priority of mine. This bill builds on and expands our success in securing presidential permits for four major international bridge projects in South Texas by streamlining the approval process for all future international bridges along the Texas–Mexico border. I strongly urge my colleagues to pass this bill so it can be sent to the President for signature.”

Sen. Luján said, “Ports of entry and international bridges are vital to the economic success of our border communities, supporting trade, business, and tourism. Yet, new border crossings are too often held up by the presidential permit process. I’m proud to introduce bipartisan legislation that will help streamline this process and deliver real investments to Santa Teresa and Sunland Park in New Mexico.”

This bill was endorsed by the City of Laredo and Texas Association of Business.

Dr. Victor Treviño, Mayor for the City of Laredo said, “I want to thank Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for introducing the International Bridge and Port of Entry Modernization Act and Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) for co-leading this legislation. Their bipartisan partnership reflects a strong commitment to strengthening trade along both our southern and northern borders. This bill marks a critical step toward modernizing the development and expansion of cross-border infrastructure by bringing much-needed efficiency and predictability to the presidential permitting process—an essential reform for communities like Laredo, which continues to be on the front lines of international commerce as the #1 Port of Entry in the United States. I urge Congress to pass this legislation and send it to the President for his signature.”

Glenn Hamer, President and CEO of Texas Association of Business said, “No state is more impacted by international trade than Texas, and our entire business community relies on robust, efficient cross-border commerce to maintain access to global markets – particularly with our top trade partners Mexico and Canada. By making permanent and enhancing the critical, bipartisan reforms to the cross-border infrastructure permitting process that were implemented last year, Senator Cruz and Representative Lujan are solidifying the most important trade policy since the negotiation of USMCA. This legislation will be a major win for Texas and the entire country, and we applaud Senator Cruz for his leadership in ensuring the federal government moves at the speed of business to keep the Texas and U.S. economies strong.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz was the first elected Republican member to be awarded the Key to the City of Laredo for his leadership in streamlining the presidential permitting process and securing permits to build and expand four major international bridges in South Texas, including two in Laredo.

In October 2024, Sens. Cruz and Cornyn secured a presidential permit for the Laredo 4/5 International Bridge (Bridge 4/5) in Webb County.

The International Bridge and Port of Entry Modernization Act would: