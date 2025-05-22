Bullock Museum announces 2025 lineup for Music Under the Star

Free outdoor concert series returns with performances every Friday in June on the Capitol Mall

MAY 21, 2025 (AUSTIN, TX) — The Bullock Museum is thrilled to announce the lineup for this summer’s Music Under the Star, a free outdoor concert series in the Capitol Mall Amphitheater. Guests are invited to enjoy incredible Texas artists every Friday in June starting at 7 p.m.

“The Bullock Museum is excited to bring back the Music Under the Star series for the 2025 season” said Kristin Johnson, Head of Public Programs at the Bullock Museum. “Bring a blanket, enjoy cold drinks and food truck fare, and listen to great music by local Austin favorites!”

Beginning in 2003, Music Under the Star has been a favorite summer event for Austin locals and visitors alike. Guests are invited to bring their whole family, along with camp chairs and blankets, and hang out on the green space in front of the Museum to listen to some fantastic local musicians.

The concert series kicks off on June 6 with a headlining performance at 8 p.m. by the Austin-based musician Luke Bulla. Playing violin, guitar and mandolin, Bulla performs his own original folk-country-American-tinged songs. The Sentimental Family Band, an Austin-based country outfit of Camille Lewis, Kyle Albrecht and Matthew Shepherd, will open the night at 7 p.m. with their Austin Music Award-winning midcentury country sound.

Continuing the series on June 13, San Gabriel will headline at 8 p.m. San Gabriel fuses ’80s style synth hooks with modern reverb-drenched guitars and synthesizers to create their Austin Music Award-winning kaleidoscopic, nostalgic dream-pop sound. At 7 p.m., Pedal Steel Noah, a 17-year-old musician based in Austin, will open the night covering ’80s and ’90s hits on pedal steel. Texas Monthly recently featured Noah for their “Best Thing In Texas” series, saying, “In an Austin revival of a traditionally Nashville sound, [Noah] brings the sliding notes and deep vibrato of pedal steel to his Gen Z peers.”

On June 20, Tori, Sophia and Tiffany Baltierra of The Tiarras will headline at 8 p.m. for an evening of Tejana music. Sisters turned bandmates, The Tiarras are a dynamic trio of multi-faceted artists who draw from the rich tapestry of musical diversity that surrounded their upbringing to weave together elements of rock, Latin, pop, soul, reggae and blues. Llamativa, an all-female, eight-piece Chicana/Latina band with a dynamic fusion of Cumbia, Salsa, Tejano, Chacha, Bolero and Baladas will open the night at 7 p.m.

Rounding out the series on June 27, Austin-born musician, singer, storyteller, and songwriter Ian Moore will headline the final night of Music Under the Star at 8 p.m. Ian Moore will bring his own unique blend of rock, blues, and soul music, often incorporating elements of folk, indie rock, and world music to the stage. Brodie Lane will open the night at 7 p.m., melding personal-life folk storytelling with Texas alt-southern rock.

Parking is available for $15 in the Bullock Museum’s underground garage. Event parking is free for Museum Members with their Membership cards. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at all Music Under the Star concerts from local food trucks and The Star Cafe. Texas-themed gifts and souvenirs will be available at the Museum Store.

Music Under the Star performances are from 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday in June on the Texas Capitol Mall in front of the Bullock Museum. For more information, visit TheStoryofTexas.com/muts