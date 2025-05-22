2025 Hurricane Season Preparations: CenterPoint Energy holds emergency response exercise with Houston-area partners

Pre-hurricane season simulation includes state and local officials, emergency management offices, third-party evaluators and industry-leading technology providers

Series of emergency preparedness activities and key resiliency improvements designed to strengthen local response and reduce impact of outages from major storms

HOUSTON — May 22, 2025 — Today, as part of its ongoing efforts to prepare for the 2025 hurricane season, CenterPoint Energy is executing a major hurricane response exercise at its Emergency Operations Center alongside third-party evaluators with state and local public officials and community partners observing. The emergency exercise is designed to test and improve CenterPoint’s emergency preparations and response plans in an extreme weather scenario, as well as strengthen local cooperation and coordination with key response partners from across the Greater Houston area. The full-scale exercise is part of a series of trainings and exercises CenterPoint has conducted to help plan, prepare and be ready for the 2025 hurricane season.

“As we all get ready for the 2025 hurricane season, our CenterPoint team is bringing together an array of emergency managers, technology providers and community leaders to practice and improve our coordinated response to extreme weather that may impact the system. Our critical hurricane response exercise builds on the actions we’ve been taking every day since last summer to improve how we prepare for and respond to emergencies, so that we can be there for the Greater Houston area when our communities need us most,” said Don Daigler, CenterPoint Senior Vice President for Emergency Preparedness and Response.

The emergency simulation is designed to assess every aspect of CenterPoint’s response to a major hurricane, including electric and gas operations, customer communications and support, coordination with government and emergency response partners, weather forecasting, planning and logistics. More than 200 CenterPoint employees and response partners are engaged in the all-day exercise at the company’s Emergency Operations Center. This exercise is in addition to a series of system-wide improvements CenterPoint is making as part of the multi-phase Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI) launched last year.

Strengthening the Greater Houston energy system

Over the past 10 months, CenterPoint has been completing a series of resiliency actions and improvements to strengthen the system and reduce the risk and impact of outages to prepare for the 2025 hurricane season. Among the resiliency actions taken as part of the multi-phase initiative are:

Leveraging AI and emerging technologies: Collaborating with industry-leading technology providers, including Neara and Technosylva, to better predict and prepare for extreme weather impacts.

Donating and installing emergency generators to key locations: Working with local communities to provide backup generators to critical facilities and community centers that provide essential services in emergencies.

Working with emergency partners to get ready: Coordinating with local officials, emergency management offices and community partners to prepare for extreme weather events, including through joint emergency response exercises.

For more information on CenterPoint’s GHRI actions and improvements ahead of hurricane season, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/TakingAction.