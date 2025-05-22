12 Harmony Public Schools campuses named official ‘National School of Character’

[HOUSTON] – Twelve Harmony Public Schools campuses located across the state of Texas were recognized as National Schools of Character on Thursday, May 22.

The awards were announced by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools.Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state and national level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which the organization says has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate. Only 16 schools in Texas, including Harmony’s 12, earned the honor for 2025. Nationally, only 72 schools were recognized. “At Harmony, our mission is to empower every student with both intellectual strength and emotional integrity,” said CEO Fatih Ay. “It’s truly inspiring to witness how our scholars are integrating academic knowledge with Character Education to enhance our schools and make meaningful contributions to their communities.” The campuses honored were: Harmony School of Excellence-Sugar Land (Elementary)

Harmony School of Exploration-Houston

Harmony School of Innovation-Austin

Harmony School of Innovation-El Paso (Elementary)

Harmony School of Innovation-El Paso (Middle & High School)

Harmony School of Innovation-Laredo

Harmony School of Science-El Paso (Middle & High School)

Harmony Science Academy-Carrollton

Harmony Science Academy-Dallas (High School)

Harmony Science Academy-Waco

Harmony Science Academy-Plano

Harmony Science Academy-Katy Elementary “There is an ethic of care at these schools,” said Character.org spokesperson Lori Soifer. “Working together with students, parents and community members, these schools are creating stronger communities focused on character. Previous winners from Harmony include: Harmony School of Achievement-Houston

Harmony School of Advancement-Houston

Harmony School of Endeavor-Houston

Harmony School of Enrichment-Houston

Harmony School of Excellence-El Paso

Harmony School of Excellence-Houston

Harmony School of Excellence-Laredo

Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology-Houston

Harmony School of Innovation-Brownsville

Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth

Harmony School of Innovation-Garland

Harmony School of Innovation – Houston*

Harmony School of Innovation-Katy

Harmony School of Innovation-Sugar Land

Harmony School of Science-El Paso

Harmony School of Science-Houston

Harmony Science Academy-Cedar Park

Harmony Science Academy-El Paso

Harmony Science Academy-Garland

Harmony Science Academy-Houston Each of these schools has put into place a comprehensive, multi-year approach to character education that inspires their students to understand, care about and consistently practice a set of core values that will enable them to flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens. The schools then underwent a rigorous evaluation process to achieve their certification, documenting how they have implemented character education best practices and structures at each school. Fifty-one Harmony campuses have also been named official State School of Character honorees. Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2025-26 school year.