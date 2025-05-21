Spectrum Fusion Premieres New YouTube Series, Literacy Corner, Where Autistic Adults Inspire Young Readers

Series is produced by Spectrum Fusion’s Media Team and hosted by team member Garrett Groogan

HOUSTON, May 21, 2025 – Spectrum Fusion, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating employment opportunities for autistic adults in media production, is proud to announce the launch of its new YouTube series, Literacy Corner. The show is hosted by Garrett Groogan, a 21-year-old team member on the autism spectrum who has a passion for reading.

Garrett’s infectious enthusiasm for books sparked the idea behind Literacy Corner. When the Spectrum Fusion Media Team learned about the popularity of children’s book reading channels on YouTube, they saw an opportunity for Garrett to share his love of reading while showcasing the talents of the neurodivergent community.

May is Speech and Hearing Month, making it a perfect time to engage with programs like Literacy Corner. It helps develop the reader’s language skills and fosters preliteracy skills in young readers,” said Dr. Heidi Ham, Founder and CEO of Spectrum Fusion. “Many adults on the autism spectrum are highly creative, especially in videography and media production. Literacy Corner is a beautiful blend of reading, performance, and technical skill that reflects the strengths and creativity of the individuals we serve.”

Each Wednesday, Garrett collaborates with the Media Team to produce new episodes. The process begins with selecting a book and filming Garrett’s introduction in front of a green screen. Then, at the editing workstation, team member Darren Logue records Garrett reading the story using Adobe Audition. The team then edits the footage to produce a polished episode ready for YouTube.

Currently, Literacy Corner features 17 episodes, including The Hungry Lady and the Bear, When Do Hippos Play?, and Alejandro and the Bacon Breakfast. Garrett’s enthusiasm continues to grow with each episode, often asking when he’ll get to read the next story.

The Media Team loves working alongside Garrett and is excited about the positive response the series has received. With continued support, they hope Literacy Corner will inspire readers of all ages for many episodes to come.

Visit the Spectrum Fusion YouTube channel here or search “Spectrum Fusion YouTube” online.

To learn more about Spectrum Fusion, including ways to donate or volunteer, please visit www.spectrumfusion.org.