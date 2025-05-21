Houston Parks Board President and CEO Beth White Announces Retirement

White led the expansion of Bayou Greenways and revitalization of neighborhood parks; a national search is underway for her successor

HOUSTON – May 21, 2025 – Houston Parks Board (HPB) today announced that Beth White will retire as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Since joining the organization in 2016, White has led HPB through its largest initiatives, including Bayou Greenways, revitalizing more than 30 neighborhood parks, and ongoing regional park projects such as MacGregor Park and Hill at Sims. As she completes her tenure this year, the HPB Board of Directors is engaged in a comprehensive search to identify her successor.

Over nearly a decade, White has left a lasting impact on HPB and the Greater Houston region with nearly $300 million invested in park and greenspace projects, maintenance, and conservation work. Her first task when she came to the Bayou City from Chicago was to fulfill the organization’s commitment to build an interconnected trail system across the region, the Bayou Greenways. Today, the system has blossomed to more than 150 miles of linear parks and trails, providing a growing backbone for the region’s parks and greenspaces. Additionally, White oversaw the creation of a roadmap that sets the stage for greenway and park development in Houston for the next 50 years.

“As I reflect on my career, one of the most rewarding decisions I have made was coming to Houston,” said White. “The entrepreneurial drive in this city is very powerful, our public-private partnership model is second to none and the creativity at play is a model for the nation.”

White is a collaborative leader who is passionate about the power of parks and public-private partnerships. Under her leadership HPB worked with the late Mayor Sylvester Turner and his administration to transform 23 neighborhood parks across the city. White is grateful for Mayor John Whitmire’s partnership with HPB to transform an additional 25 neighborhood parks in underserved communities and his commitment to expanding Bayou Greenways. As a result, Houston has consistently climbed in the Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore rankings, which evaluate the quality and accessibility of park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities. Since Beth began her tenure in Houston, the city has risen 12 spots to reach #66 as of 2025.

“It is very gratifying to see that Houstonians are embracing parks and greenspace as an essential part of the region’s infrastructure. I am proud to have played a part in Houston’s green renaissance and look forward to continued progress thanks to the talented and dedicated staff and board at Houston Parks Board,” said White.

HPB has grown along with the city and is poised to do even greater work.

Building on the success of Bayou Greenways by adding 50 miles of new trails, enhancing conservation efforts, expanding amenities, and continuing to connect communities through a vibrant network of linear parks and trails.

Let’s Play Houston is a collaboration among the City of Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Houston Parks Board, and Houston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with companies, foundations, and private donors, to revitalize neighborhood parks.

HPB’s goal to strengthen regional parks along the Bayou Greenways system will expand access to parks and greenspace for Houstonians while also enhancing the region’s flood resilience by incorporating stormwater detention and other flood mitigation strategies into multi-purpose infrastructure.

The revitalization of MacGregor Park will be completed within the next few years, thanks to extensive engagement and support from the local community.

Another significant development is Hill at Sims, an innovative park initiative in partnership with Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Flood Control District, located in the Sunnyside community. The park project blends flood detention with nature-based recreation, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025.

These projects are made possible by strong public-private partnerships — the foundation of HPB’s approach — including long-standing collaboration with the City of Houston and Harris County Flood Control District since the inception of Bayou Greenways. HPB works closely with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioners Rodney Ellis, Lesley Briones, Adrian Garcia, and Tom Ramsey. Generous support from private funders, including Kinder Foundation, The Brown Foundation, Houston Endowment, and Hildebrand Foundation, continues to help bring this ambitious vision to life.

“Houston Parks Board would not be in the position it is today without the guidance and leadership of Beth White. As we commemorate her throughout this year, we are grateful that Beth’s vision has helped transform our organization into a regional and national leader for parks and greenspace,” said Cullen Geiselman Muse, Board Chair, Houston Parks Board. “We are also excited to begin the search for her successor. Houston is a unique region that offers different opportunities to maximize available space and create multi-purpose greenspaces that make real, lasting impacts on our communities. We look forward to sharing more information as the search progresses.”

Her leadership propelled her to be named as one of Houston Business Journal’s five “Most Admired CEOs” in 2021. However, White’s distinguished career as a parks and greenspace leader extends beyond her time in Houston. In Chicago, White led various award-winning initiatives in transportation, housing and parks, including The 606. On a national level, White was appointed to the Committee for the Preservation of the White House and the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) from Presidents Obama and Biden. She served in various roles, including at-large Presidential Commissioner, Vice-Chair, and most recently as the NCPC’s Chair.

The HPB Board of Directors has created a search committee that is working with Cory King, President & CEO, and Ben Feit, Principal, at Kittleman and Associates, to engage potential candidates. Kittleman specializes in executive leadership search for nonprofits.

As the search for her replacement commences, White will continue to engage with stakeholders and partners about the exciting opportunities ahead for HPB. Through her last day, she will work alongside the organization’s expert team to make more progress on Bayou Greenways and the other transformational projects that will expand, improve, and protect parks and greenspace for the greater Houston region.