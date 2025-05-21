Help keep first responders safe over Memorial Day weekend

Drivers must move over or slow down for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles

AUSTIN – If you’re traveling Texas roads this Memorial Day weekend, make sure to do your part to keep first responders safe.

State law requires drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles – including tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks – stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.

Texas’ Move Over or Slow Down law requires drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when passing a first responder stopped on the road with activated overhead lights.

Large numbers of travelers are expected on Texas roads this Memorial Day weekend, which means more breakdowns and traffic stops are likely as well. Drivers should pay attention to what’s happening around them and prepare to react quickly.

Failure to follow the state’s Move over or Slow Down law could result in hefty fines and possible jail time.

TDLR licenses tow operators and tow companies in Texas, and regulates driver education/driving safety courses, and motorcycle/ATV safety courses.

Tow truck drivers work hard every day to help people who are stranded on the side of the road. And, like everyone else, they are anxious to return home safely each night. Please do your part to make that happen for all.