Charter School Growth Fund awards $25 million grant to Harmony Public Schools

The award is the largest single grant ever awarded to a charter network by CSGF, a nationwide education-focused nonprofit.

HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools, one of Texas’ largest and most successful public charter school systems, is proud to announce it has been awarded a record-setting $25 million grant from the Charter School Growth Fund (CSGF) to support the opening of new campuses across Texas between now and 2030. This transformational investment marks the largest single grant ever awarded by CSGF to a charter school organization.

The grant will fuel Harmony’s ongoing expansion into high-need areas throughout Texas, allowing the organization to provide its high-quality, STEM-focused education model to thousands more students in communities where demand for excellent public school options remains high.

Charter School Growth Fund is a national nonprofit that identifies the country’s best public charter schools, funds their expansion, and helps them grow to serve more students. With a focus on closing achievement gaps and increasing access to high-quality education, CSGF partners with schools that demonstrate strong academic results and leadership. Through strategic investments and capacity-building support, CSGF empowers high-performing charter schools to scale their impact in underserved communities.

“At Charter School Growth Fund, we invest in charter school networks that are changing what’s possible in public education,” said Kevin Hall, CEO. “Harmony is an exemplar, and we’re thrilled to continue to help them bring high-quality, STEM-focused education to even more students across Texas.”

This is not the first time CSGF has invested in Harmony’s vision. In 2022, Harmony received a $12.95 million grant from the foundation, which supported the opening and expansion of campuses in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and West Texas. Since then, Harmony has grown into a statewide leader in public education, with more than 60 campuses currently serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across Texas.

New Harmony campuses are slated to open later this year in Cypress, Georgetown, Leander, Midland, Odessa, San Antonio, and Spring—further evidence of the momentum this new grant aims to accelerate.

“This investment represents more than just dollars—it’s a vote of confidence in the life-changing education that Harmony students receive every day,” said Fatih Ay, CEO of Harmony Public Schools. “We’re honored by Charter School Growth Fund’s historic commitment, and we look forward to continuing our shared mission of expanding access to excellent public schools in every corner of Texas.”

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving students in Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Its curriculum is grounded in STEM education, character development, project-based learning, and college readiness, all aimed at helping students realize their full potential.

Harmony is currently accepting applications for students and team members for the 2025–2026 school year. Learn more atwww.HarmonyTX.org.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org , and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

About Charter School Growth Fund

The Charter School Growth Fund is a national nonprofit that invests in visionary education leaders who are building networks of excellent public charter schools. Since its founding, CSGF has supported over 1,600 schools serving more than 725,000 students in 32 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.