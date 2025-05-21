CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to take advantage of a powerful new tool available to help manage their accounts

HOUSTON – May 20, 2025 – CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to use company-offered tools that can help make it easier for customers to manage their accounts, view energy usage and receive information on bill management resources, including the newly launched CenterPoint Energy mobile app.

“At CenterPoint, we continue to explore various ways to connect with our customers and provide additional mobile-friendly tools to enhance their user experience. Through the CenterPoint Energy app, customers can conveniently manage their accounts and receive important alerts directly to their smart devices,” said Tony Gardner, CenterPoint’s Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “We look forward to continuing to provide tools that help us better serve our customers in managing their bills and energy use.”

Through the new CenterPoint Energy mobile app, customers have access to the following features:

Account management: Customers can use the app to view billing information, pay their bill through a variety of ways including Apple Pay, save multiple payment methods and request a payment extension.

Customers can use the app to view billing information, pay their bill through a variety of ways including Apple Pay, save multiple payment methods and request a payment extension. Electric outage updates: Customers within CenterPoint’s Houston electric service area can view the Outage Tracker and report an outage in-app.

Customers within CenterPoint’s Houston electric service area can view the Outage Tracker and report an outage in-app. Secure login: Customers who would like to quicklyaccess their account can enable facial or fingerprint authorization in their device’s app settings.

Customers who would like to quicklyaccess their account can enable facial or fingerprint authorization in their device’s app settings. Energy usage data: Customers can view their historical energy usage to better understand their normal usage and self-identify opportunities to adjust their usage to save energy and lower costs on a monthly basis.

Customers can view their historical energy usage to better understand their normal usage and self-identify opportunities to adjust their usage to save energy and lower costs on a monthly basis. Bill reminders:With push notifications, customers can receive alerts notifying them their bill is due.

The CenterPoint Energy app is available for free download in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching, “CenterPoint Energy My Account.” Learn more by watching the demonstration video and visiting CenterPointEnergy.com/App.