Sen. Cruz Introduces Universal School Choice Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced the Universal School Choice Act. The bill allows for up to $10 billion annually in dollar-for-dollar federal tax credits for individuals and businesses that contribute to nonprofit scholarship granting organizations supporting students’ educational opportunities. It builds on previous legislation filed by Sen. Cruz, the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act. The bill is designed to enhance universal school choice and options for every child, regardless of where they live.
Sen. Cruz said, “School choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century. Every child in America deserves access to a quality education that meets their individual needs, regardless of race, ethnicity, income, or zip code. I remain committed to leading this fight until universal school choice has become available to every American, and I call upon my colleagues to expeditiously take up and advance this legislation.”
The Texas Public Policy Foundation supports this bill.
Mandy Drogin, Campaign Director at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, “Senator Ted Cruz has been leading the fight for educational freedom and parental rights across America for many years. His bold leadership in advancing the Universal School Choice Act is a game changer — this bill empowers every family, regardless of income or zip code, to choose the best educational path for their children. Senator Cruz understands that true education reform starts with putting parents in the driver’s seat, and his unwavering commitment to school choice is a powerful example for leaders nationwide.”
Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. Burgess Owens (R-Utah-4) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.-19).
Rep. Owens said, “Every child, not just the lucky few in the right zip code, deserves access to a world-class education that meets their unique needs. The Universal School Choice Act is an expanded opportunity for all Americans to invest directly in the future of our children. This bill empowers parents to choose the educational environment that best suits their child’s needs and abilities. It delivers a robust wish list to those who believe in parental choice. I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for his partnership.”
Rep. Donalds said, “Education is one of the fundamental building blocks for the path to success. For too long, Americans of all backgrounds have been the victim of an archaic, ineffective, and unproductive public school system. It is well passed time break up the public school monopoly, open up competition amongst schools and let American families take control of their children’s educational destiny. I’m proud to work with Senator Cruz and Congressman Owens on brining universal school choice and educational freedom to American families everywhere.”
Read the full text of the bill here.
BACKGROUND:
Senator Cruz has been the leading voice in the Senate on school choice and for parental rights in education.
- Sen. Cruz authored and passed into law the Student Opportunity Amendment as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This amendment expanded 529 College Savings Plans to include K-12 elementary and secondary school tuition for public, private, and religious schools. It was at the time and remains the most far-reaching federal school choice legislation ever passed.
- Sen. Cruz filed the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act in 2019, 2021 and 2023. The bill would create a federal tax credit for taxpayers who donate to scholarship organizations supporting post-secondary workforce education, including trade schools and apprenticeship programs, and K-12 education. This bill focuses on making quality schooling and workforce education more affordable than ever for all Americans.
- Sen. Cruz introduced the END CRT Act in 2021 and demanded the DOJ not interfere with local school board meetings or threaten the use of federal law enforcement to deter parents’ free speech.
- Sen. Cruz also led the fight to fully reopen schools in 2021 and introduced the Catch Up Our Kids Act, legislation to combat K-12 learning loss.
- Sen. Cruz has led this effort to provide and expand education options available to all students.