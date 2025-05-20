Sen. Cruz Introduces Universal School Choice Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced the Universal School Choice Act. The bill allows for up to $10 billion annually in dollar-for-dollar federal tax credits for individuals and businesses that contribute to nonprofit scholarship granting organizations supporting students’ educational opportunities. It builds on previous legislation filed by Sen. Cruz, the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act. The bill is designed to enhance universal school choice and options for every child, regardless of where they live.

Sen. Cruz said, “School choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century. Every child in America deserves access to a quality education that meets their individual needs, regardless of race, ethnicity, income, or zip code. I remain committed to leading this fight until universal school choice has become available to every American, and I call upon my colleagues to expeditiously take up and advance this legislation.”

The Texas Public Policy Foundation supports this bill.

Mandy Drogin, Campaign Director at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, “Senator Ted Cruz has been leading the fight for educational freedom and parental rights across America for many years. His bold leadership in advancing the Universal School Choice Act is a game changer — this bill empowers every family, regardless of income or zip code, to choose the best educational path for their children. Senator Cruz understands that true education reform starts with putting parents in the driver’s seat, and his unwavering commitment to school choice is a powerful example for leaders nationwide.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. Burgess Owens (R-Utah-4) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.-19).

Rep. Owens said, “Every child, not just the lucky few in the right zip code, deserves access to a world-class education that meets their unique needs. The Universal School Choice Act is an expanded opportunity for all Americans to invest directly in the future of our children. This bill empowers parents to choose the educational environment that best suits their child’s needs and abilities. It delivers a robust wish list to those who believe in parental choice. I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for his partnership.”

Rep. Donalds said, “Education is one of the fundamental building blocks for the path to success. For too long, Americans of all backgrounds have been the victim of an archaic, ineffective, and unproductive public school system. It is well passed time break up the public school monopoly, open up competition amongst schools and let American families take control of their children’s educational destiny. I’m proud to work with Senator Cruz and Congressman Owens on brining universal school choice and educational freedom to American families everywhere.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND:

Senator Cruz has been the leading voice in the Senate on school choice and for parental rights in education.