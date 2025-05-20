[Houston] Harmony School of Endeavor – Houston, Harmony School of Advancement and Harmony School of Achievement have earned the “No Place for Hate” designation from the Anti‐Defamation League (ADL) during the 2024–25 school year.

Each campus completed a yearlong effort to positively influence school culture by promoting inclusivity and standing against bullying and discrimination. The schools formed diverse student committees, encouraged student participation in anti‐bias pledges, and organized student‐led activities aligned with the initiative’s core values.

This designation highlights Harmony Public Schools’ continued commitment to building safe, respectful, and inclusive learning environments.

During the 2024–25 school year, each Houston campus formed a diverse student committee to lead campus efforts. Encouraged students to sign pledges promoting kindness and inclusion, conducted student‐led events that emphasized empathy, understanding, and anti-bias principles.

“This achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to cultivating a culture of respect, inclusion, and student empowerment,” said Superintendent Mr. Recep Yilmaz. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our entire Harmony family — from our teachers and staff to the remarkable students who lead with heart and purpose every day.”

The “No Place for Hate” initiative, developed by the ADL, provides schools with a proactive framework to address bullying and bias. To receive the designation, schools must complete a series of intentional and impactful activities that foster a culture of respect and inclusion.

Harmony Public Schools remains committed to creating learning environments where all Students can thrive, feel safe, and be celebrated for who they are.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org , and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.