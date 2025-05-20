NFIB Applauds Crucial House Vote on Inventory Tax Bill

AUSTIN (May 19, 2025) – NFIB State Director Jeff Burdett today praised the Texas House for the final passage of House Bill 9. The bill would ease the property tax burden on small businesses by raising the exemption for business personal property.

The bill increases the exemption for items such as equipment, tools, furniture, and inventory from $2,500 to $125,000. Gov. Greg Abbott made raising the business personal property tax exemption an emergency item this session. The measure would go before voters in November.

“Texas is one of only nine states that still taxes business inventory,” Burdett said. “Businesses must pay a yearly tax on items they already own, like desks, computers, and unsold goods.

“Cutting this onerous tax will give small businesses quick relief and help them grow, create jobs, and support their communities,” Burdett said.

“On behalf of our members, I want to thank House and Senate leaders for working together on a bill that would lower the cost of running a small business. We look forward to Governor Abbott signing the measure and hope Texans will vote ‘yes’ in November.”