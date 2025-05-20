MOODY GARDENS’ INTERACTIVE ADVENTURE EXPANDS WITH NEW UNDERWATER JOURNEYS

GALVESTON, Texas – Moody Gardens guests can dive even deeper into the immersive world of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure in the Discovery Pyramid, as new underwater “journeys” are added to the already thrilling experience. These exciting new scenes, set to debut Memorial Day Weekend 2025, will take guests on even more captivating explorations, as Deep the robotically enhanced pufferfish meets new friends and foes in an expanded adventure.

The new “journeys” will feature exciting new locations and characters, including shipwrecks, vibrant coral reefs, and encounters with playful penguins and menacing sharks. As guests travel alongside Deep and his trusty robot assistants, Echo and Torque, they will encounter new underwater environments while still experiencing classic favorites. These new scenes offer even more thrilling moments for guests as they help navigate the submarine, choose its course, and interact with unique sea creatures.

This one-of-a-kind adventure blends cutting-edge technology with live performance to create a uniquely engaging experience for every audience. A live actor behind the scenes brings energy and humor to the show, playfully interacting with guests in real time—calling out things like, “Hey, you in the green shirt, put down your phone and pay attention!” These spontaneous moments make each journey feel personal and unforgettable, ensuring no two shows are ever quite the same.

Guests will journey through spectacular destinations like ice caves in Antarctica, ancient lost cities, undersea volcanoes, and more, encountering fascinating sea life such as stingrays, anglerfish, leatherback sea turtles, killer whales, and even a colossal squid. The cutting-edge technology behind the scenes, including Super 78’s Gepetto Animation Control System™, brings the experience to life with 3D visuals enhanced by immersive 4D sensory elements like lights, sounds, bubbles, and scents.

“We’re thrilled to bring these new underwater journeys to life in the Audience Recognition Theater at Moody Gardens,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO. “It’s always a treat to see how the audience engages with the experience, especially when the actor behind the scenes adds that extra personal touch to make it even more interactive.”

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure with its new journeys offers fun and surprises for the whole family. Admission to the experience is included with the purchase of a Moody Gardens Value Pass.

For more information, call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.