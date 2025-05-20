Harmony Public Schools Names 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year

Parul Chawla

HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools Houston Districts have named the 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year.

The winners for Harmony Public Schools Houston South and West Districts are Parul Chawla (Elementary) and Angela Flakes (Secondary). Parul is a Special Education teacher and works in the K-2 Life Skills class at Harmony School of Excellence – Sugar Land Elementary. This class serves many times as an Autism unit for early childhood students with difficulties transitioning to school because of the tendencies that accompany their Autism diagnosis.

“Being a Special Education teacher is more than a profession, it’s a privilege. It’s a chance to witness resilience, celebrate progress and make a lasting impact on the lives of children who just need someone to believe in them,” said Parul Chawla.

Angela Flakes is a 7th grade English Language Arts and Reading teacher at Harmony Science Academy – Katy Middle. Flakes first joined the school in 2022 as a substitute teacher. She has built a classroom culture where students take ownership of their learning, leading discussions, co-teaching lessons and engaging in thoughtful debates.

The winners for Harmony Public Schools Houston North District are Brandy McGhee (Elementary) and Elif Sarioglu (Secondary). McGhee is Kindergarten teacher at Harmony Science Academy – Cypress. She first began her teaching career as an aide in 2021. Her passion for early childhood education and student-centered learning quickly propelled her into the classroom as a teacher, where she creates a nurturing, engaging environment rooted in curiosity, creativity and connection. She loves incorporating fun, interactive activities that spark her students’ natural love for learning and exploration.

Elif Sarioglu is an 8th grade BioMedical Science and Biology teacher at Harmony School of Excellence – Houston Middle. She leads her students in many STEM competitions including the State Science and Engineering Fair, International HOSA and Drone competitions.

“Teaching is about unlocking potential, building confidence and guiding students to discover that they are capable of far more than they ever thought possible. I share this award with every student who dared to try, to fail and to rise again,” said Elif Sarioglu.

Please help us congratulate the amazing work these dedicated teachers give back to our students each and every day.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org, and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.