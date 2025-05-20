Aristoi Classical Academy announces Class of 2025 Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and prestigious Aristoi Award Winner

Aristoi Classical Academy proudly announces that Therese Slowey is the class of 2025 Valedictorian and Kylie Clark is the class of 2025 Salutatorian. Aristoi Classical Academy is also proud to name Caroline Oppermann as the 2025 Aristoi Award Winner.

Therese Slowey has been accepted to several colleges and universities and is considering a major in the sciences. A gifted student, Miss Slowey won numerous academic awards as an Aristoi Griffin in Humane Letters, Rhetoric, Latin, Math, and Science. Additionally, she is an accomplished member of the Aristoi band and has performed in many Aristoi theatre productions. Miss Slowey is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as President of the Student Council. Miss Slowey has attended Aristoi Classical Academy since the fourth grade.

Kylie Clark has been accepted to several colleges and universities and plans to major in business with a focus on human resources. She is a member of the National Honor Society and recently won academic awards in Statistics and Band. Miss Clark plays both the French horn and trumpet and has been a member of the Region Band all four years of high school. She serves as Secretary for both the Latin Literature Club and her local 4-H chapter. Miss Clark has attended Aristoi Classical Academy since Kindergarten.

Caroline Oppermann, the 2025 Aristoi Award recipient, will attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where she will major in criminal justice. Selected by faculty and administration, the Aristoi Award recognizes a virtuous young man or woman who seeks the truth in all things, and it is the highest honor awarded to an Aristoi graduate. A celebrated student who won many academic and character awards during her high school years at Aristoi, Miss Oppermann is also a talented athlete and was awarded a volleyball scholarship at Benedictine College. She currently serves as the National Honor Society President. Miss Oppermann has attended Aristoi Classical Academy since the fourth grade.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,100 students. An additional K-8th grade campus is located in Cypress, TX with an enrollment of 400 students. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org, call 281-391-5003, or email marketing@aristoiclassical.org.