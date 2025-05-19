Unpermitted Boarding Home Shut Down, 25 Residents Relocated

Harris County, Texas – May 15, 2025 – On Thursday, May 15, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office (HCFMO), in collaboration with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Texas Adult Protective Services (APS), shut down an unlicensed boarding home operating in the 5200 block of Lodge Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77066. Twenty-five residents were safely relocated to permitted boarding homes that meet required health and safety standards.

The HCFMO was initially notified by HCSO regarding concerns at the property, prompting an immediate inspection. Upon inspection, officials discovered that the unlicensed boarding home had several safety hazards, including open and exposed electrical wiring, non-functional smoke alarms, locked gates obstructing exit paths and insufficient emergency lighting for safe evacuation. Additionally, exit signs were improperly installed and many were not operational. These unsafe conditions posed an immediate risk to the lives of the residents.

As a result of the findings, HCFMO issued a failing inspection report, a formal notice of violation and a stop work order to immediately cease all operations at the site. The boarding home was operating without the required permits and had not undergone the mandated fire and life safety inspections necessary to ensure compliance with county regulations.

Boarding homes in Harris County are subject to strict oversight to protect residents from abuse, neglect, exploitation and unsafe living environments. Facilities must be permitted and pass annual inspections to remain in operation.

All residents from the unlicensed facility have since been relocated to licensed and compliant boarding homes, where they will continue to receive care in a safe environment.