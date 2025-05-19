Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Led Bill to Reimburse Texas for Border Security Costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced legislation to reimburse the State of Texas for the more than $11 billion dollars Texas taxpayers spent on Operation Lone Star, Texas’ border security mission launched due to President Biden’s dereliction of duty.

Sen. Cruz said, “Texas was on the frontlines of the Biden administration’s open border crisis, and Texans were on their own dealing with the consequences. I am proud to stand with Governor Abbott and Senator Cornyn to ensure the Lone Star State is reimbursed, and I urge my colleagues to pass this bill expeditiously.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “For four years, Governor Abbott and Texas taxpayers were forced to bear the brunt of the Biden-Harris border crisis. Today, I am proud to introduce my legislation to reimburse Texas for its historic efforts to secure the southern border. My bill will ensure the Lone Star State is repaid for stepping up to protect and defend our nation’s southern border while the Biden-Harris administration abdicated its federal duty. Thanks to the strong leadership of President Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem, Border Czar Tom Homan, and Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks, our country is finally back to enforcing the immigration laws that have been on the books for years, and I will continue to work with the Trump administration to ensure Texas never again has to endure an open-border disaster like we saw under Joe Biden.”

Companion legislation is being led in the House by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas-21).

Rep. Roy said, “For four years, Texans stood in the breach of the worst border crisis in recent American history. Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas’s dereliction of duty led to an invasion of lawlessness, crime, danger, and drugs, putting Texans, and every American in harms way. The states like Texas that stood on the front lines to defend our nation when the federal government would not, deserve to be reimbursed by the very federal government that should have done its job in the first place. It’s critical states like Texas have these resources to ensure adequate law enforcement funding to partner with the Trump administration to secure our border.”

BACKGROUND

The State Border Security Assistance Act would: