On Memorial Day, honor those who gave all, thank the families who suffer loss

Austin, TX – In observance of Memorial Day, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) shares the below message from TVC Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran Laura Koerner. TVC expresses its heartfelt gratitude and sympathy for the survivors of service members and veterans and is here to assist them in claiming the benefits they’ve earned.

Note to media: Feel free to run the full message or use parts of it for inclusion in Memorial Day stories. Message copy is below. Additionally, we are providing this video of TVC Chairwoman Koerner giving her Memorial Day Message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0UFAY9TV7M

“On this Memorial Day, the Texas Veterans Commission pays solemn tribute to the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. Their courage, selflessness, and steadfast dedication have shaped the freedoms we cherish, leaving a legacy that echoes through history.

Let us all pause in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. to honor the lives of those who gave everything for the ideals we hold. We also extend our deepest gratitude to the families who carry the weight of their loss. Your

loved ones’ bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their spirit lives not just in our memories, but in the strength, unity, and resilience of our nation.

This day serves as a profound reminder of the price of freedom and the unbreakable bond that ties us together in gratitude. Let us honor the fallen by upholding the ideals they fought to protect. We remember, we honor, and we will never forget their sacrifices.” – Texas Veterans Commission Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran Laura Koerner.

