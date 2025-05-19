Constable Alan Rosen: 19 canines rescued from “Dog House of Horrors.”

Investigators rescued 19 distressed dogs from a rancid home in Katy where they’d been abandoned, Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen announced today.

The mixed-breed dogs were malnourished, and several appeared to have mange, according to deputies with Precinct One’s Animal Cruelty Unit

The animals were rescued by Precinct One deputies in coordination with the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and a Precinct Five deputy.

Dogs had chewed holes through walls to enter and exit the dilapidated three-bedroom house, parts of which contained standing water, in the 19000 block of Cypress Canyon Drive, 77449.

Some windows had been covered with boards. The remains of three other dogs were found decaying at the property.

“This was truly a doghouse of horrors,” Constable Rosen said. “The scene was deplorable.” The dogs are in HSPCA custody for medical treatment and other care.

Following the May 15 rescue, investigators identified the dogs’ owners, who said they’d left the house May 10.

A hearing to determine if the owners will be allowed to take back possession of the dogs is set for Wednesday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. in justice of the peace court at the Harris County Courthouse Annex on North Shepherd Drive.

The results of an ongoing criminal investigation will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

To report animal abuse, please call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.

Remember, your call could be the difference between suffering and safety for an animal.