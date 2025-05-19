Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Investigation into US Masters Swimming for Potential Violations of State Law

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into US Masters Swimming over potential violations of state law following reports that the organization allowed a male to compete in women’s events at the 2025 Spring Nationals swim meet held in San Antonio, Texas, in April.

The investigation will uncover documents related to US Masters Swimming and determine if the organization engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices.

“The policy of US Masters Swimming, which allows men to compete in women’s events, is reprehensible and could violate Texas’s consumer protection laws,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Not only is this policy insulting to female athletes, but it also demonstrates deep contempt for women and may violate Texas law. I will fight to stop these unfair policies and never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports.”