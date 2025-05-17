TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE GRADUATES CELEBRATE SPRING COMMENCEMENT

KINGSVILLE (May 15-16, 2024) — Graduates from Texas A&M University-Kingsville walked the stage Thursday and Friday, May 15-16, in four commencement ceremonies held in the Steinke Physical Education Center.
Prospective master’s and doctoral graduates from the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering were the first to receive their degrees during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning at 10 a.m. graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and Undergraduate Studies crossed the stage. At 1:30 p.m. students from the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Colleges of Business Administration and Education and Human Performance received their degrees. The remaining undergraduate students from the College of Engineering picked up their degrees at 4:30 p.m.
There was a total of 877 students who graduated Thursday and Friday, 497 undergraduates; 365 master’s and 15 doctoral.
Student speakers for this spring commencements are Amelia Trevino, Thursday at 6 p.m.; Jewelie Lujan, Friday at 10 a.m.; Melissa Rios, Friday at 1:30 p.m.; and Anthony Anderson, Friday at 4:30 p.m.
All ceremonies can be viewed at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement/ and are shared on the university’s social media pages.
-TAMUK-About Amelia Trevino
Amelia Trevino is a graduate student from La Feria. She will graduate magna cum laude with a Master of Science degree in computer science. She already has one degree from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
Trevino served as president of the Association for Computing Machinery, student chapter and was a tutor for electrical engineering and computer science in the Javelina Engineering Student Success Center.
She also was a teaching assistant and supplemental instructor for computer science courses. Trevino worked an internship as a full stack engineer at SkyIT Services, a Canadian-based company, where she worked on fleet management solutions for platforms. She served as Backend Team Lead for an internal software platform used to generate and process requests for proposals.
Trevino said she plans to pursue a career as a software engineer specializing in AI and web development with the goal of becoming a full stack engineer.
She also is passionate about continuing to help students explore real-world applications of computer science and supporting the next generation of tech professionals.
About Jewelie Lujan
Jewelie Lujan is a music education-instrumental major from Harlingen. She is a McNair Scholar, made the Dean’s List and is graduating magna cum laude.
Lujan received the Marlowe and Lois Thomas Scholarship, the Noemi S. Lopez ’89 Memorial Scholarship Endowment for music, the Music Undergraduate Scholarship, the Academic Excellence Award and the Dr. Peter and MeiMei Tang Scholarship for Elementary Music.
She is a member of the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra, Wind Symphony, Jazz Bands and is a founding member of the Early Music Collegium. Lujan served on the School of Music Student Council as a representative of the strings and worked with the school’s orchestra director as Head Librarian for the past year.
She completed research with funding from the Greater Texas Foundation and the McNair Schools program. Her research focuses on music and mental health, mainly with college students and senior citizens. Lujan also worked with children ages 3-12 years old as part of the Javelina Music Play program.
She has been accepted at the University of Texas to begin in the fall 2025 to pursue a master’s degree in music performance in double bass. After completing her master’s degree, Lujan would like to teach somewhere in Texas before going back to school to get her doctoral degree.
About Melissa Rios
Melissa Rios was born in Del Rio and raised in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila. She graduated from Del Rio High School in 2020. She attended Southwest Texas Junior College where she excelled by making the President’s and Dean’s Lists several times each. She graduated summa cum laude and as a member of Phi Theta Kappa in 2022.
She transferred to Texas A&M University-Kingsville in August 2022 and was accepted into the veterinary technologist program in December 2022. Rios received the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award for Veterinary Technology, was named Outstanding First-Time in College Student, and has been on the Dean’s List and Honor Role a number of times.
She was awarded the NAVTA-BI Tuition for Technicians Scholarship and the Zoetis Foundation/AVMF Veterinary Technician Student Scholarship. She is a member and former president of the TAMUK Vet Tech Club.
Rios has been an undergraduate research technician and an aviary technician. She started her externship this spring at Tejas Veterinary Clinic in Northwest Corpus Christi and has turned it into a full-time job.
Rios plans to advance her skills in her current job and in the future work at the Texas State Aquarium specializing as an anesthetist. She said she wants to help as many animals as she can during her lifetime, living out her motto “our quality of care is their quality of life.”
About Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson is an electrical engineering major from Corpus Christi who will graduate cum laude. He was the founding treasurer of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers on campus.
He also was president of the Robotics Club and treasurer of both the Society of Automotive Engineers: Aerospace Class and Eta Kappa Nu, the electrical engineering and computer engineering honor society.
Anderson received the Goldwater Scholarship, the Regents Scholarship, the Hispanic Women’s Network Scholarship (twice), the Romeo R. Perez Scholarship (twice) and the Korges and Guinn Scholarship.
He placed fourth in the 2024 Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering robotics competition and 11th in the international Society of Automotive Engineers: Aerospace Class competition. Anderson also is a seven-time attendee of the International Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and he made the Dean’s List nine consecutive semesters.
He was part of the NASA Pathways of Excellence in Minority Students. Anderson has accepted a job with Saber Power in Houston where he will be designing substations.
-TAMUK-
