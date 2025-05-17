TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE GRADUATES CELEBRATE SPRING COMMENCEMENT

KINGSVILLE (May 15-16, 2024) — Graduates from Texas A&M University-Kingsville walked the stage Thursday and Friday, May 15-16, in four commencement ceremonies held in the Steinke Physical Education Center.

Prospective master’s and doctoral graduates from the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering were the first to receive their degrees during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning at 10 a.m. graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and Undergraduate Studies crossed the stage. At 1:30 p.m. students from the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Colleges of Business Administration and Education and Human Performance received their degrees. The remaining undergraduate students from the College of Engineering picked up their degrees at 4:30 p.m.

There was a total of 877 students who graduated Thursday and Friday, 497 undergraduates; 365 master’s and 15 doctoral.

Student speakers for this spring commencements are Amelia Trevino, Thursday at 6 p.m.; Jewelie Lujan, Friday at 10 a.m.; Melissa Rios, Friday at 1:30 p.m.; and Anthony Anderson, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

All ceremonies can be viewed at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement/

-TAMUK-About Amelia Trevino

Amelia Trevino is a graduate student from La Feria. She will graduate magna cum laude with a Master of Science degree in computer science. She already has one degree from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Trevino served as president of the Association for Computing Machinery, student chapter and was a tutor for electrical engineering and computer science in the Javelina Engineering Student Success Center.

She also was a teaching assistant and supplemental instructor for computer science courses. Trevino worked an internship as a full stack engineer at SkyIT Services, a Canadian-based company, where she worked on fleet management solutions for platforms. She served as Backend Team Lead for an internal software platform used to generate and process requests for proposals.

Trevino said she plans to pursue a career as a software engineer specializing in AI and web development with the goal of becoming a full stack engineer.

She also is passionate about continuing to help students explore real-world applications of computer science and supporting the next generation of tech professionals.

About Jewelie Lujan

Jewelie Lujan is a music education-instrumental major from Harlingen. She is a McNair Scholar, made the Dean’s List and is graduating magna cum laude.

Lujan received the Marlowe and Lois Thomas Scholarship, the Noemi S. Lopez ’89 Memorial Scholarship Endowment for music, the Music Undergraduate Scholarship, the Academic Excellence Award and the Dr. Peter and MeiMei Tang Scholarship for Elementary Music.

She is a member of the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra, Wind Symphony, Jazz Bands and is a founding member of the Early Music Collegium. Lujan served on the School of Music Student Council as a representative of the strings and worked with the school’s orchestra director as Head Librarian for the past year.

She completed research with funding from the Greater Texas Foundation and the McNair Schools program. Her research focuses on music and mental health, mainly with college students and senior citizens. Lujan also worked with children ages 3-12 years old as part of the Javelina Music Play program.

She has been accepted at the University of Texas to begin in the fall 2025 to pursue a master’s degree in music performance in double bass. After completing her master’s degree, Lujan would like to teach somewhere in Texas before going back to school to get her doctoral degree.

About Melissa Rios

Melissa Rios was born in Del Rio and raised in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila. She graduated from Del Rio High School in 2020. She attended Southwest Texas Junior College where she excelled by making the President’s and Dean’s Lists several times each. She graduated summa cum laude and as a member of Phi Theta Kappa in 2022.

She transferred to Texas A&M University-Kingsville in August 2022 and was accepted into the veterinary technologist program in December 2022. Rios received the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award for Veterinary Technology, was named Outstanding First-Time in College Student, and has been on the Dean’s List and Honor Role a number of times.

She was awarded the NAVTA-BI Tuition for Technicians Scholarship and the Zoetis Foundation/AVMF Veterinary Technician Student Scholarship. She is a member and former president of the TAMUK Vet Tech Club.

Rios has been an undergraduate research technician and an aviary technician. She started her externship this spring at Tejas Veterinary Clinic in Northwest Corpus Christi and has turned it into a full-time job.

Rios plans to advance her skills in her current job and in the future work at the Texas State Aquarium specializing as an anesthetist. She said she wants to help as many animals as she can during her lifetime, living out her motto “our quality of care is their quality of life.”

About Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson is an electrical engineering major from Corpus Christi who will graduate cum laude. He was the founding treasurer of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers on campus.

He also was president of the Robotics Club and treasurer of both the Society of Automotive Engineers: Aerospace Class and Eta Kappa Nu, the electrical engineering and computer engineering honor society.

Anderson received the Goldwater Scholarship, the Regents Scholarship, the Hispanic Women’s Network Scholarship (twice), the Romeo R. Perez Scholarship (twice) and the Korges and Guinn Scholarship.

He placed fourth in the 2024 Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering robotics competition and 11th in the international Society of Automotive Engineers: Aerospace Class competition. Anderson also is a seven-time attendee of the International Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and he made the Dean’s List nine consecutive semesters.

He was part of the NASA Pathways of Excellence in Minority Students. Anderson has accepted a job with Saber Power in Houston where he will be designing substations.

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY–KINGSVILLE

PROSPECTIVE GRADUATE LIST

SPRING COMMENCEMENT 2025

TEXAS GRADUATES

SPRING 2025

AGUA DULCE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Isabel Esperanza Lopez

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Megan Victoria Brest

ALAMO

Master of Science

Seth Colton Kuby

ALICE

Bachelor of Arts

Angel Marie Garcia

Angelina Nicole Mosqueda

Rosalia Maria Rosales

Bachelor of Business Administration

Elaina Grace Benavides

Alexander David Lopez

Mercedes Mia Macias

Cody Lee Trejo

Bachelor of Music

Evan Arnoldo Garza

Alayna Renee Rosas

Bachelor of Science

Sabrina Dawn Gonzalez

Emily Jean Ramey

Markus Xzavier Rodriguez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Horacio Lomas III

Maedean Lorelei Cardenas

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Donna Marie Lara

Andrew Michael Trejo

Jennifer Ybanez

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Devon Eric Flores

Rogelio Reynaldo Ramos

Doctor of Education

Andrea D. Rodriguez

Master of Arts

Ivana Guzman

Master of Education

Emily Spillman Gonzales

Master of Science

Kristina Alaniz

Maxine Monique Perez

ALTON

Bachelor of Arts

Jacqueline Hipolito

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Tiffany Martinez

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Maria De Los Angeles Laura Sanchez

ALVIN

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Merari Castillo

ARANSAS PASS

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Kayla Vargas Brulloths

Master of Social Work

Rochella Kiree Thomas

ASHERTON

Bachelor of Science

Meleyna Amaris Martinez

AUSTIN

Bachelor of Arts

Jesse David Lane

Bachelor of Business Administration

Naomi Guerra Garcia

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Juan Luis Quezada

Master of Business Administration

Alexander O. Adeoye

Master of Science

Velen Esperanza Leonor

Tori Alexandria Thomas

BAY CITY

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Ramiro Vera

Raul Munoz Zamora

BAYTOWN

Bachelor of Business Administration

Reanne Michelle Acuna

BEDFORD

Master of Music

Kristen Nicole Williams

BEEVILLE

Bachelor of Social Work

Lilly Ann Hoggard

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Lucas McKane Boyd

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Joey G. Ibarra

BELLVILLE

Bachelor of Arts

Virginia Anne Pederson

BENAVIDES

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Caitlyn M. Luarca

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Ramiro David Carrillo

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Alejandro Jaime Dimas

BISHOP

Bachelor of Arts

Julianne K. Herrera

Bachelor of Business Administration

Davy Martinez

Bachelor of Science

Leeann Nicole Hinojosa

Taylor Ann Wilson

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Madalyn Danielle Ruiz

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Max Alexander Clarke

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Adam Rey Gonzalez

Bryan Gutierrez

Master of Science

Melinda Lopez Hernandez

BROOKSHIRE

Bachelor of Science

Joseph Daniel Hatcher

BROWNSVILLE

Bachelor of Arts

Eduardo Estrada

Danna Belem Garcia

Bachelor of Music

Francisco Chapa

Joseluis Ernesto Rangel

Miguel Rodriguez

Bachelor of Science

Danna Belem Garcia

Matthew Steven Sandoval

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Miguel Palermo

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Daniel D. Martinez

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Haniya Farhat

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Xavier Alejandro Gonzalez

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Luis Ivan Lucio

Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering

Alejandro Juarez

Master of Arts

Daniela Esther Santillana

Master of Business Administration

Maria Rosa Cardona-Longoria

Master of Education

Vanessa Alejandra Juarez

Master of Science

Elizabeth Nicole Abete

Kassandra Ledezma

Teresa Skye Lerma

Master of Social Work

Cynthia Guajardo

BRYAN

Bachelor of Arts

Miguel Andres Garza

Loretta Jimenez Martinez

Stassney Krueger

Skylar Jean Smith

CARRIZO SPRINGS

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Carla Ann Villanueva

Bachelor of Science

Gabrielle Asbury

Christian I. Delacruz

CHARLOTTE

Bachelor of Business Administration

Colton B. Pruett

COLLEGE STATION

Bachelor of Arts

Taylor Davies

Rachel Hope Dittrich

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Caitlin Maeve Mcintyre

Kaylie Claire Anatolia Miska

CONROE

Master of Science

Ryan Eugene Chapman

COPPERAS COVE

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Princess Thea I. Enriquez

CORPUS CHRISTI

Bachelor of Arts

Haley Arriola

Michael Serna

Bachelor of Business Administration

Brandon Everardo Govea

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Anjelica Marie Cantu

Bachelor of Science

Olympia Raquel Chavez

James Dylan Filla

Sienna Jewel Frye-Sharp

Alexandria Justine Gomez

Christopher Gomez

Daniela N. Herrera

Keon Donnell Hodge

Esiquia Luna

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Tamara K. Agueros

Belinda Luis Arnero

Maeli Ruby Caudillo

Shelby Colleen Conrad

Shayla Marie Haiflich

Austin Angel Molina

Bachelor of Social Work

Soila Ann Flores

Taylor Mckenzie Garcia

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Francis M. Astorga

Maximilian Robert Lehnig

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Maricela Cuevas

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Christopher John Gonzales

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Henry Thomas Crawley

Sean Thomas Crosby

Jamilee Marie Juarez

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Anthony Zane Anderson

Leonardo David Ramos Aranda

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Kevin Justin Araiza-Chavez

Robert Ryan Avalos

Job Barzilai Gonzales

Margarito Enrique Luna

Eloy A. Martinez

Master of Arts

Kenia Margarita Tobias

Master of Music

Luz Idalia Valdez

Master of Science

Chandrina Michelle Alaniz

Katelin Deanne Ashby

Hassan Zoher Ahmad Attiyat

Samantha D. Delarosa – Falcon

Joseph John Dimas

Ezra Daniel Duke

Alexis Danielle Espinoza

Marcos Alfredo Garcia

Rebecca Diane Garcia

Katherine Marie Grimm

Beth Colleen Halepeska

Raquel R. Lichtenberger

Euneece Angella Fortaleza Olbes

Marisa Renee Perez

Hyndavi Pothuraju

Dakota Collin Roy

Abrianna Amelia Soliz

Tessa D. Villarreal

Master of Social Work

Jewelz Merzade Castro

Alyssa Nicole Garcia

Tia Rose Pena

Richard Emilio Reyes

Desirae Fay Salinas

Brooke Nicole Wursthorn

COTULLA

Bachelor of Science

Abigail Marie Saldivar

CROCKETT

Bachelor of Arts

Emily Elizabeth Arel Bird

CRYSTAL CITY

Bachelor of Social Work

Denise Nevaeh Trevino

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Rodolfo Alejandro Gallegos

Master of Science

Anjelica Inez Flores

CUERO

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Terri Kaye Tesch

CYPRESS

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Jared Matthew Meyer

DALLAS

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Michael Samihamba

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Rachel Elizabeth Montgomery

DEER PARK

Bachelor of Business Administration

Teague Beckham Sedtal

DEL RIO

Bachelor of Music

Sydney Abiel Gallegos

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Melissa Rios

DEVINE

Bachelor of Science

Dalton Henry Kramer

DONNA

Bachelor of Arts

Kassandra Marie Medina

Master of Social Work

Alejandra Analysa Reyna

DRISCOLL

Doctor of Education

Martin Andrew Gonzalez

EAGLE PASS

Bachelor of Arts

Kaylee Ann Alamillo

Abraham De La Garza

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Maya Patricia Pete Martinez

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Kariana Nicole Alamillo

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Aaron Josue Garza

Master of Science

Kathleen Ramirez

EDCOUCH

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Crystal Lynn Loredo

EDINBURG

Bachelor of Music

Matias Rivera

Bachelor of Science

Wendy Elizabeth Colunga Morales

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Deidra Jade Eureste

Felisa Angela Lugo

Kayla Nicole Ramirez

Ernesto Javier Reyes

Lilliana Salinas

Clay Bradley Smith

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Madaliene Justice Rendon

Nova Celine Sepulveda

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Jose R. Pina

Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering

Alan Jair Leija

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Isaiah Nathaniel Aleman

Jeremiah Dominic Aleman

Doctor of Education

Ashlee Marie Hesbrook

Master of Science

Loida M. Leal

Ruben Lopez

Ethen Antonio Sanchez

Master of Social Work

Rosaura Hernandez

EL CAMPO

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Joshua Espinoza

EL PASO

Master of Science

Angel Gerardo Martinez

ELMENDORF

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Gerardo Rosas

ELSA

Bachelor of Social Work

Julyssa Nicole Herminia Trevino Faz

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Jerika Marie Hernandez

ENCINAL

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Danae Garcia

FALFURRIAS

Bachelor of Arts

Jazmyne Renee Villalpando

Bachelor of Business Administration

Nyles Keith Perez

Bachelor of Science

Nicholaus Andrew Benavides

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Arturo Larraga

Liza Marie Ramirez

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Robyn Jae Barrera

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Janay Shani Garza

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

John Michael Cantu

Master of Science

Jose David Cisneros

Alexandria C. Guerra

Jenna Alexis Navarro

Miranda Alexis Quintanilla

Laryssa Natae Reyes

FLORESVILLE

Bachelor of Arts

Darian Terrel Mayberry

FORT WORTH

Bachelor of Science

Madison Aileen Martin

FREER

Bachelor of Arts

Camryn R. Rangel

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Hondo Dean Bierstedt

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Jose Angel Gonzalez

FRIENDSWOOD

Bachelor of Science

John Connor Kueck

GARDEN RIDGE

Doctor of Education

Scarlett Grace Lopez

GEORGE WEST

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Kailee Jade Lugo

Master of Business Administration

Dina M. Young

GEORGETOWN

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Caleb Quinton Mcmahan

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Aitong Xu

GONZALES

Bachelor of Arts

Trinity Liv Aguero

HARLINGEN

Bachelor of Arts

Christopher Padilla

Bachelor of Business Administration

Abigail Caterina Mendoza

Bachelor of Music

Jewelie Arianna Lujan

Bachelor of Science

Gladys A. Lozano

Bryanna Lee Martinez

Emily Love Wyche

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Lorena Carrillo

Alyssa Nicole Morales

Paige Lee Stanko

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Jessica Jaine Garcia

Vanessa Gonzales

Mayra Luisa Guerra

Stephany Nicole Medina

Jennadee Moreno

Selina E. Trevino

April Katherine Wallace

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Madison Elaine Flores

Doctor of Education

Windy Sue Ashmore Flores

Master of Business Administration

Allyson Michelle Gaytan

Master of Science

Daniella Maritza Cantu

Ashley M. Martinez

Leo Martinez

HEBBRONVILLE

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Isael Eden Gonzalez

HOUSTON

Bachelor of Arts

Mireya Martinez

Alondra Alicia Perez

Samuel Nelson Shouse

Bachelor of Science

Corrina Marie Hernandez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Zachary William Green

Breanna Laura Lopez

Yarsely Daniela Paniagua

Bachelor of Social Work

Karen Patricia Urbina

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Veyda Nicole Lake

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Gladys Yantar Ngamai

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Roger Hagan

Sebastian Velazquez

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Temitope Racheal Adebambo

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Emilio Villarreal

Master of Science

Navaneetha Askani

Diana Lerma

David Fernando Sauceda

INEZ

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Cole Charbula

INGLESIDE

Bachelor of Science

Claudia E. Martinez

IOLA

Master of Science

Kimberly Marie Tanguma

IRVING

Master of Science

Padmasneha Yalavarthi

KARNES CITY

Bachelor of Science

Mitchell Trevor Rees

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Estrella Herlinda Ortiz

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Kaitlyn H. Luna

KATY

Bachelor of Science

Abby Nicole Bala

Master of Science

Tejo Vani Guttula

KELLER

Bachelor of Business Administration

Jacob Reade Thielen

KERRVILLE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Maggie May Rector

KINGSBURY

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Brent Aaron Engelke

KINGSVILLE

Bachelor of Arts

Jose Alejandro Ahumada

Lavelle Taytum Barrera

Mikaela Nicole Garcia

Saray Garza

Lindsey Nicole Maloney

Magali Alexandra Medrano

Katelyn Alexa Mendez

Bachelor of Business Administration

Emily Marie Fuchs

Mikaela Jo Grimes

Angelica Maria Olivo

Dezorae Nicole Orta

Carissa Nicole Perez

Victoria Christeen Pina

Kaisha Lynn Sanabria

Devon Rachelle Williams

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Tyler Cadwell

Levi Ryan Smith

Bachelor of Music

Daniel Alan Heredia

Josue Isai Vasquez

Marco A. Villarreal

Bachelor of Science

Ariel Lizette Arriaga

Matthew Ryan Colecio

Dalenisa Marie Coronado

Yibonne Cortez

Evelyn Diaz

Catherine Downs

Esteban Alejandro Gonzalez Nunez

Saide Grace Heiner

Adam Herrera Lopez

Taylor Nichole Mccarthy

Veronica Avahni Mendez

Kelsey Rhea Morgan

Daniela Andrea Quezada

Adriana Quiroz

Adam Robert Rodriguez

Kristal Maldonado Rodriguez

Margarita Rodriguez Martinez

Elisa Isabel Salinas

Angelina Famelisa Soliz

Sadey Marie Thomas

Angeliah Valdez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Emily-Rubene De Leon

Joli Jonette Emory

Loren Raye Tabor

Jacquelyn Marie Wright

Bachelor of Social Work

Autumn S. Erpelding

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Emily Elizabeth Barrett

Daniel Benjamin Castaneda

Dennyse I. Gonzales

Arianna Renee Lopez

Alyssa Jade Lozano

Emaly E. Morales

Charlene Hinojosa Pena

April Renee Pruneda

Joshua Michael Teague

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Jordan Michael Gonzalez

Jessenia Moya

Antonio Rosenbaum

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Maria Fernanda Porter

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Hamad Alazemi

Musallam Alazemi

Talal A R M Alazemi

Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Diego Emiliano Trevino De Leo

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Michael A. Alfaro

Daniella I. Avila

Miles Alan Boyd

Jack Diego Crockett

Destiny Rose De La Garza

Angie Molina

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Kalissa Julianna Lucio

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Zariela Alyse Coronado

Autumn Renee Robinson

Cody James Upton

Doctor of Education

Hanna Nicole Lantz

Master of Arts

Rachel Gomez

Alicia Casanova Zapata

Master of Business Administration

Bonita U. Alisa

Sefa-Akor Apedo

Austin L. Castilleja

Mauricia Teadahraht Gallegos

Ariana Monet Jimenez

Nana Kwesi K. Owusu-Boakye

Master of Education

Pamela Ann Avelar

Adriana Celeste Castillo

Master of Music

Marguerite Isaboe Dewulf

Matthew Lee Gallegos

Alejandro Nava Zongua

Master of Science

Trivedh Sai Prathap Abburi

Gabriel Aguilar

Bharath Bushan Sagar Avuchetty

Swaroop Ayyalasomayajula

Bhanu Prakash Battini

Johnny Joe Beltran

Charishma Bhookya

Braxton D. Bielski

Pavan Bolisetty

Jahnavi Chekuri

Vineeth Kumar Chintala

Gopi Chinthagumpula

Nithya Sri Chitta

Benjamin Ramon De La Paz

Manikanta Dunnala

Swarna Latha Enugu

Kushal Kumar Enukurthi

Niharika Gadde

Sowmya Sri Gajjarapu

Kaushik Gangadhara

Jeevan Kumar Reddy Gundlooru

Vara Prasad Guntupalli

Efren Hernandez

Revathi Kanamaneni

Indranil Shailendra Karmalkar

Harish Kasu

Hemanth Kommineni

Sindhu Koneru

Srikanth Korra

Likhith Kotha

Kruthik Kothari

Naveen Kumar Reddy Kotturu

Madison Victoria Lakers

Amitha Madala

Chunduri Madan Mohan

Satya Srikar Maddipati

Ali Tanveer Malik

Bhargavamanikanta Mandadi

Dinesh Marri

Natalie Angel Martinez

Danae’ Zhanel McCurdy-McAdoo

Hari Venkata Ratna Reddy Medapati

Deepthi Muchala

Suma Nalluri

Nikhil Nayakwadi

Arianna S. Neri

Manoj Kumar Paladugu

Anil Surya Chandra Pennada

Pranav Kumar Reddy Pidathala Venkata

Karthik Kumar Reddy Ponnapati

Anusha Pothabathuni

Bhanu Pradeep Pragada

Kalyan Pusala

Tammy Ava Rodriguez

Bhavani Saggu

Vamshi Shaga

Katie E. Sjolander Clark

Kranthi Suguri

Shashank Goud Suragouni

Revanth Thaviti

Sai Venkata Ganesh Reddy Thonduru

Amelia Renee Trevino

Natalie Nicole Trevino

Chandralekha Vaddi

Nageswara Rao Vadlamudi

Pallavi Vennapusa

Yamuna Deepika Yarlagadda

Maria Mayeli Zaragoza

Master of Social Work

Janely Cantu

Abigail A. Hernandez

Amber Dawn Johnson

Tyler Buddy Joyner

KINGWOOD

Doctor of Education

Sandra Patricia Garza

LA FERIA

Bachelor of Business Administration

Joel Reyes Jr.

Bachelor of Science

Kayla Renee Castillo

LA JOYA

Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering

Octavio Montoya

LA VERNIA

Bachelor of Business Administration

Samantha Paige Hensley

LAREDO

Bachelor of Business Administration

Carlos Andres Gonzalez

Angel Perez

Bachelor of Music

Cristian A. Cantu

Bachelor of Science

Jennifer Lynn Magana

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Cassandra Flores

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Nayeli Selena Montemayor

Alexa M. Reyes

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Juan Andres Marines Jr.

Jesus Francisco Soto

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Brian Jesus Gomez

Master of Science

Amanda Gonzalez

Adriana Carolina Sanchez

Anna Patricia Sanchez

Sarah Sanchez

LEANDER

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Lourdes Paulina Lerma

LEVELLAND

Master of Science

Sonia Rebecca Munoz

LEXINGTON

Bachelor of Business Administration

Shelby Lynn Ray

LINN

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Justin Cayetano Cappadona

LOCKHART

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Mary Jenna Lloyd

LONE STAR

Master of Science

Angie Marie Hrelja

LORENA

Bachelor of Business Administration

Nathan Travis Melton

LOS FRESNOS

Bachelor of Music

Yamila Celeste De La Rosa

Bachelor of Science

Marisol Solis

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Leah I. Ramos

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Amanda Crystal Perez

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Emmanuel Ramirez

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Jason Aaron Randolph

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Marco Antonio Hernandez

LYFORD

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Diego Angelo Garza

MAGNOLIA

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Nathaniel J. Ball

MANVEL

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Nathan Scott Francis

MATHIS

Bachelor of Arts

Anisa Mie Bordayo

Bachelor of Science

Anisa Mie Bordayo

Julian Jose Gonzales

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Rylee Kathleen Blacksher

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Marissa Lynn Del Bosque

Andrew Rey Trevino

MAYPEARL

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Bryson Garrett Wall

MCALLEN

Bachelor of Arts

Christopher Ryan Leal

Bachelor of Science

Jimmy Jonas Ortiz

Bachelor of Social Work

Michelle Bueso

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Kassandra Anani Plata

Master of Education

Priscilla Ramirez

Master of Science

Daniellie Ayana Moncivais

Harry Michael Rakosky

MERCEDES

Bachelor of Arts

Eli M. Garces

Katalyea Ruiz Gonzalez

Bachelor of Science

Sarah Ann Aguilar

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Jessie Contreras

Master of Science

Aaron Vai Gonzalez

MICO

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Payton Alyssa Chapman

MIDLOTHIAN

Master of Science

Maeghan Leslee Palmer

MISSION

Bachelor of Arts

Lizette Yvonne Gonzales

Luis Lauro Martinez

Paul Wesley Mccoy

Bachelor of Music

Paul Wesley Mccoy

Bachelor of Science

Luis A. Aguilar

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Pedro Garza

Kaylee Ann Silva

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Maielah Davis

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Benjamin Alexander Avalos

Doctor of Education

Cynthia Iris Gonzalez

Master of Arts

Abigail Villarreal

MISSOURI CITY

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Melissa Trujillo

MONT BELVIEU

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Shelby Stephen Battles

MOULTON

Master of Science

Tristan Koral Meisetschleager

NATALIA

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Marcus Patrick Perez

NEDERLAND

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

John Andrew Krautz

ODEM

Bachelor of Music

Jose Gabriel Aguirre

Bachelor of Science

Jesus Cruz

Alyssa D’Nielle Martinez

Nicole Ortiz

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Anyssa Celeste Flores

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Ryan Kamakoa Pena

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Xavier Rubio Drennon

Master of Science

Julisa Monet Alcala

Ross Allan Wagner

ORANGE GROVE

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Kelsey Laurine

Master of Science

McKayla Lynn Vollmering

PALMHURST

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Yesenia Govea

PARIS

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

PEARSALL

Bachelor of Science

Klayton Reed Meeks

PENITAS

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Alexis Henry Santiago

PFLUGERVILLE

Master of Science

Eleana Gonzalez

PHARR

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Ana Guadalupe Hernandez

Sofia Michelle Saldana

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Mark De Hoyos

Master of Science

Daniel A. Avendano

PORT ISABEL

Bachelor of Arts

Sanora Cantu

Bachelor of Science

Enrique Gonzalez

PORT LAVACA

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Angelina Eliza Moreno

PORTLAND

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Zachary Edward Valdez

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Alexander Joshua Solis

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Aden Avila

Master of Science

Anandhu Rajesh

POTEET

Bachelor of Business Administration

Keegan Tait Booth

PREMONT

Bachelor of Science

Katherine Mae Pierce

Master of Science

Marissa R. Cantu

Edgar Ivan Villanueva

QUEMADO

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Rafael Guerrero

RAYMONDVILLE

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Rasheal Nyseth Martinez

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Sandra M. Barrera

REALITOS

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

David Albert Pena

REFUGIO

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Armonie Jupree Gipson Brown

RICHMOND

Doctor of Education

Azu Onwe-Azu Okwechime

RIO GRANDE CITY

Bachelor of Business Administration

Jonathan Perez

Bachelor of Science

Alfonso Catarino Rubio

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Vanessa Gabrielle Carmichael

Jose M. Villarreal

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Oscar Octavilo Gonzalez Jr.

Master of Education

Melissa Garcia

Master of Science

Arlen Jasso

Gisselle Mercado

Rachel Villarreal

RIO HONDO

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Miranda Rose Beffa

RIVIERA

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Ivan Jesse Cadavona

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Lizbeth Elizabeth Dominguez-Cordova

ROBSTOWN

Bachelor of Arts

Brian K. Briones Jr.

Marissa Lee Martinez

Alyssa Haley Tijerina

Grace Diane Villarreal

Bachelor of Business Administration

Rosario Alejandra Tejeda

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Larissa Gonzalez

Bachelor of Science

Ashtyn Tye Christian

Amber Avila Garcia

Chloe Katherine Villarreal

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Ahilen Arredondo

Bachelor of Social Work

Marcos A. Alvarado

Isabel Alicia Gonzalez

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Ryan Andrew Gonzalez

Catherine Rochelle Gutierrez

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Jessie Gonzalez

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Jonathan Tyler Carrillo

Alexis Villalobos

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Kaitlynn J. Gonzalez

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Elias Daniel Lemus

Master of Science

Brent Allen Beverly

Curtis Allen Davenport

Olivia Fatima Peralez

Master of Social Work

Kayla M. Mesa

Jacquelyn Rose Rodriguez

ROCKPORT

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Daisy Lee Carter-Banchs

Bachelor of Social Work

Elena Rae Rangel

ROMA

Bachelor of Arts

Roel Benitez

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Grace Michele Canales

ROSHARON

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Morgan Lynne Sellers

RUNGE

Bachelor of Science

Kaleb Ryan Walter

SAN ANTONIO

Bachelor of Music

Karla Margarita Clemens

Bachelor of Science

Vivienne Margret Brown

Kristin Nicole Grabow

Ayanna Lauren Jackson

Celeste M. Liguez

Cesaer Timoteo Rodriguez

Jenisah Anahi Tejeda

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Vivienne Margret Brown

Raven Lynn Guerrero

Rosemarie Gutierrez

Rory Emilia Herrera

Eris Star Solis

Matthew G. Spencer

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Kayla Kimanda St. Aubyn

Master of Science

Clayton Ronald Engelhardt

Anjana Ravipati

Amberly Lynne Zaragoza

Master of Social Work

Ricardo Benavidez Jr.

SAN BENITO

Bachelor of Arts

Quintan Sonny Alvarez

Bachelor of Business Administration

Dayacelly Yazmin Garcia

Bachelor of Music

David Richard De La Rosa

Bachelor of Science

Melida Vasquez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Emmanuel Hernandez

Isaiah Reyes

Vianka Alexandra Trevino

Master of Education

Juana Villanueva

Master of Social Work

Erica Esquivel

SAN DIEGO

Bachelor of Science

Shynna Teale Clement

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Salvador Longoria

SAN JUAN

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Marco Antonio Ortiz

SANDIA

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Naomi Perez

Bachelor of Music

Isaiah Rene Cole

SANTA FE

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Jeffrey Hunter Farris

SANTA ROSA

Master of Science

Alondra Garza

SCHERTZ

Bachelor of Science

Jillian Emma-Ray Jones

SEABROOK

Bachelor of Business Administration

Alessia Rojas

SEBASTIAN

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Bryon Nicholas Brown

SHINER

Bachelor of Science

Randy Tyler Palmer

SIMONTON

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

William Nicholas Oliver

SINTON

Bachelor of Science

Jakob I. Encinia

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Belicia Inez Saldana

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Zackary Dade Delagarza

Master of Science

Jackson T. Allen

SOUTH HOUSTON

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Kiara A. Ayala

SPLENDORA

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Nahtzely Gezelle Acosta

STOCKDALE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Katherine Claire Metz

STREETMAN

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Jonathan Abraham Marfell

SUGAR LAND

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Hunter Andrew Collins

SULLIVAN CITY

Bachelor of Music

Armando Castro

TAFT

Bachelor of Music

Michael Fabian Vara

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Cristofer Ruben Lopez

Master of Science

Johannes P. Geldenhuys

TEMPLE

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Joe H. Utley

THREE RIVERS

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Wesley W. Thompson

TYNAN

Bachelor of Arts

Christopher I. Olivarez

VAN

Master of Science

Kayla Elizabeth Kavanaugh

VAN ALSTYNE

Master of Business Administration

Daniel Stephen Yunker

VICTORIA

Bachelor of Business Administration

Ryan Lucas Rodriguez

Bachelor of Science

Alexandrea Rene Thrailkill

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Jordan Sean Jeanneret

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Kevin Zeidan

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Martin Valadez

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Trevor James Reyna

Doctor of Education

Sabrina Romo

WALLER

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Taylor Phillip Christian

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Christopher Brian Scott

WESLACO

Bachelor of Business Administration

Destinee Michelle Longoria

Bachelor of Science

Skylar Mckenzie Farrell

Eunice Adasha Lara

Marleen Nicole Loera

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Jasmin Lynn Esparza

Roland Israel Morales

Melanie Torres

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Abel N. Ayala

Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Jonathan Martinez

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Lazaro Reyes

Master of Science

Mariah Alyce De Los Santos

Tahir Mehmood Rana

WILLIS

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Marissa Kiera Fletcher

WOODSBORO

Bachelor of Science

Garrett Lane Walker Burns

YOAKUM

Bachelor of Business Administration

Blake Rylie Gordon

ZAPATA

Bachelor of Arts

Raymond Isaac Torres

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Stephanie Marie Sedillo

Erik Velazquez

Master of Science

Mariela Grizel Elizondo

Clarissa L. Villarreal

OUT-OF-STATE GRADUATES

SPRING 2025

CALIFORNIA

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Jacob Samuel Montes

FLORIDA

Bachelor of Science

Ivanova Elisa Yanes Barreto

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Abdualla H R J R H Alazemi

Hamad S H A H Alazemi

Master of Business Administration

Maya Sophia Espinosa

Master of Science

Molly Elizabeth O’Brien

GEORGIA

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Alicia Peta-Gaye Nzingha Grey

IDAHO

Master of Science

Seb Robert Killpack

LOUISIANA

Bachelor of Arts

Eric K. Barnes

Bachelor of Science

Delaney Grace Evans

Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies

Isaiah J. Payne

Kaden Micah Pierre

NEW YORK

Bachelor of Science

Emmeri Archer

Master of Science

Godswill Ekechukwu Okoro

OKLAHOMA

Master of Science

Nathaniel David Edwards

Paul Wesley Quin

WASHINGTON

Master of Music

Joshua D. Gentile

INTERNATIONAL GRADUATES

SPRING 2025

BANGLADESH

Master of Science

Kamrun Naher Irin

BOLIVIA

Master of Science

Iris Valeria Montero Rodriguez

INDIA

Master of Science

Sampath Kumar Abburi

Abin Anil Achenkunju

Anudeep Reddy Adla

Taraka Srinivas Aluri

Anusha Amula

Satya Krishna Varma Angada

Harsha Kiran Baggu

Anuprabha Balu

Nishanth Bangla Votarikari

Aniket Ashok Bhosale

Harikrishna Burla

Srinitha Busireddy

Anupama Chennamadhava

Venkata Chandrahasa Reddy Chennampalli

Harshavardhan Chillamcherla

Kalyani Chimakurthi

Bhavana Reddy Chinna Marri

Sai Charan Chintapatla

Sai Ravindra Chundru

Sreenivasa Reddy Cuddapah

Kiran Vijay Dalvi

Siva Bhargav Daruvuri

Bharath Yadav Devara

Krishna Chaitanya Doppalapudi

Babavenkatabhanu Prakash Dosapati

Naveen Kumar Elaprolu

Dheeraj Reddy Gangumalla

Samprati Vijay Gawande

Harshal Laxman Ghangale

Tejashwini Kanakamahalakshmi Godaba

Laxmi Sevitha Gouru

Bhavagna Reddy Gudibandi

Venkatesh Gulepally

Yeshwanth Gunaganti

Mani Deepthi Gurram

Leela Madhuri Gutta

Sharjeel Mahboob Hussain

Mani Sahithi Jannapureddy

Pavan Jetti

Pranay Kumar Kadiyala

Puneeth Reddy Kalyanam

Sindhu Kande

Saketh Sohan Reddy Kasam

Manisha Katipalli

Priyanka Kesoju

Akash Reddy Kollu

Suresh Kommanagunta

Manjula Konakanchi

Varshith Reddy Konda

Sanjana Koneru

Veera Venkata Ravindranathtagore Koppisetty

Gnaneswar Reddy Korru

Vineeth Korukoppula

Karun Kota

Sai Rishitha Reddy Lingareddygari

Mirza Abdul Ghafoor Baig Lnu

Tarun Mandava

Suraj Rao Maraboina

Rishith Ignatious Maram Reddy

Srikanth Mayakoti

Shireesha Medchal

Pranith Medipelli

Kartheek Vikash Meesala

Jashuva Melam

Induja Mendu

Sai Anirudh Modukuri

Asif Mohammed

Sameeruddin Mohammed

Zeeshan Ali Mohammed

Abdul Kareem Uddin Mohd

Ashik Mokkapati

Leelavathi Mudduluru

Sagarika Mudili

Uttej Munigala

Sahaja Muppidi

Akhil Nagandla

Rohith Nagapuri

Yashwanth Manikanta Nakkitla

Sai Nitheesh Reddy Navari

Soumya Nemalikanti

Prasanna Laxmi Nemotoru

Harshitha Obilaneni

Venkata Shanmukh Reddy Oggu

Vikas Pabba

Rajkumar Padakanti

Venkata Bhargav Palanki

Sai Gurunadha Purnananda Sarma Palaparthi Venkata Subramanya

Maheswar Reddy Pallerla

Hitesh Hanuman Parasa

Keerthi Reddy Pashya

Hardik Mansukhbhai Patel

Yash Jayantibhai Patel

Keerthi Pathanaboina

Sree Raj Peddaiahgari

Sreeja Pendyala

Pranathi Pillalamarri

Maruthi Pulakurthi

Sreeharsha Pulgam

Harshitha Reddy Purma

Harika Pyneni

Venu Rajula

Eshwar Kiran Ramavath

Satya Sai Rama Krishna Ravipati

Venkata Pavan Kumar Rayala

Harshavarma Rudhraraju

Thanmai Kumar Rudrapati

Bala Rama Krishna Seetala

Saira Bhanu Shaik

Naga Sai Kedarnath Sreeram

Zahoorulhasan Junaid Syed

Pavan Lokesh Tai

Dhrumil Rakshit Talaviya

Madhavi Latha Thota

Sai Sumanth Reddy Ubbara

Sai Gowtham Reddy Udumula

Sai Harideep Valiveru

Lalji Mathurbhai Valiya

Sujitha Varagala

Uday Kumar Varala Pradeep

Sai Uday Varakavi

Sahithi Pavani Vejju

Satya Venkata Gopinaresh Vurranki

Anirudh Yeeragolla

Bhavana Yenduri

ITALY

Bachelor of Business Administration

Manuela Turolo

KUWAIT

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Nayef F M R Alazemi

Salem Alharan

Mohammad Benmanzel

Mohammad Kamal Kamal

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Abdullah F S F M Alazmi

Yousef R F N Aldahoum

MEXICO

Bachelor of Business Administration

Marco Martinez

Doctor of Education

Oscar Eduardo Sandoval Villa

Master of Science

Luis Arturo Hernandez Garcia

NAMIBIA

Master of Science

Ndeshihafela Ndapewoshali Kafidi

NEW ZEALAND

Master of Science

Joshua Furjes-Crawshaw

NIGERIA

Master of Science

Jennifer Emilomo Isioma Isaac

Adenike Aderemi Obayanju

Emmanuel Valentine Ogbolu