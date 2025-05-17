National Honors for Katy ISD’s Commitment to Music Education 

KATY, TX [May 16, 2025] – Earning national acclaim—for the 23rd straight year—Katy ISD has earned the “Best Communities for Music Education” award from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.

The distinction recognizes districts that nurture students’ access to music education and demonstrate a standard of excellence for peers.

“From Pre-K through commencement, Katy ISD is committed to fostering a love of music through education, whether they are just beginning or are accomplished musicians,” said Damon Archer, Katy ISD’s executive director for fine arts. “I am honored and amazed by our teachers’ dedication to students and their never-ending commitment to providing a world class experience for all students.”

Each year, school districts complete a comprehensive survey that collects multiple datapoints, including student demographics, teacher/student ratios, music facilities and rates by which students participate in music education.

The NAMM Foundation supports teachers, parents and community leaders through resources and programs, working to expand music education to all students.