Fort Bend County Master Gardeners celebrate new members

By Fort Bend County Master Gardeners

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners welcomed the 18 graduates of the Class of 2024 to their ranks Thursday night in a celebration at the Bud O’Shieles Community Center.

“They’ve chosen to dedicate their time and talents in service to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners – helping residents become more informed, successful gardeners and homeowners,” said Brandy Rader, program coordinator.

The newly certified class completed 12 weeks of classroom training plus each student contributed a minimum of 50 volunteer hours during the eight-month program.

“This journey has required dedication and hard work – and while they’ve accomplished so much, it’s only the beginning,” continued Rader. “I look forward to seeing each of you continue to grow and make a difference through your volunteer service in our community. I’m so proud of every one of you.”

The class represented a diverse background including retirees from law enforcement, real estate, the medical field and the oil and gas industry. The new Master Gardeners are David Acres of Missouri City; Samira Craig, Michelle Harris, Kelly Huang, R’riel Owens and Rita Trelewicz of Richmond; Lesley Elliott, Addie Howard and Vivian Schott of Katy; Larry Fleming, Carol Jukes, Jack Taylor and Sue Yoder of Fulshear; and Jill Gouvion, Deepak Nayak, Veena Nayak, Becky Richards and Kumar Vakamudi of Sugar Land.

Vakamudi received a standing ovation after Rader announced that he had earned a total of 301.25 volunteer hours, the highest among all the students.

Rader said the students volunteered a total of 1,705.25 hours over the eight months. “That’s amazing,” she added. “You have worked very hard. Keep it up!!”

The new Master Gardeners also received support and encouragement from Ben Welch, FBCMB president; Peggy d’Hemecourt, Class of 2024 assistant; and Jody Taylor, County Extension Agent – Horticulture for Fort Bend County.

d’Hemecourt noted two reasons to celebrate Thursday night: the certification and addition of a fruit demonstration garden, which she said was a long time in the planning. “You helped Master Gardeners accomplish that this year and we will no doubt learn much from tending this garden and sharing our knowledge with others.”.

“Growing fruits and nuts is perhaps the most sophisticated form of home gardening. It is a long-term endeavor with great payoffs in terms of production and pride of accomplishment,” she said quoting Doug Welsh, author of “Texas Garden Almanac”

She compared fruit production to being a Master Gardener. “It can be a long-term endeavor with occasional challenges and the potential for great payoff.” she said. “If we stick with it, the fruits of our labor can really pay off. We can use our training to transfer our knowledge to others. We can help Fort Bend County Extension achieve its goals which include promoting responsible stewardship and natural resources.”

The next Master Gardener class will be offered in the fall. Visit Who Are Master Gardeners? – Fort Bend County Master Gardeners to learn more.

Fort Bend County Master Gardener photos

Larry Fleming of Fulshear receives his certificate from Jody Taylor, County Extension Agent-Horticulture for Fort Bend County

Addie Howard of Katy displays her Master Gardener certificate.

Vivian Schott of Katy is among 18 new Master Gardeners in Fort Bend County.